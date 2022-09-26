Read full article on original website
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
ffxnow.com
Vienna Courts duplexes split planning commission but ultimately advance
The Vienna Planning Commission made clear Wednesday (Sept. 28) that in concept, it’s in favor of redeveloping the Vienna Courts offices as duplex housing, but the lack of open space remains a sticking point. After getting unanimous support for its proposed rezoning, developer BFR Construction Company merely eked out...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Fare-Free Connector to Metrorail Transfers Start Tomorrow — “To continue to improve transit service in Fairfax County, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recently approved service and fare changes on Fairfax Connector that will go into effect on October 1, 2022. Members of the public provided input on these proposed service changes in the Spring of 2022″ [Fairfax Connector]
ffxnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Sept. 26-30
The weekend is almost here. Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive or you head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. For owner Amir Mostafavi, South Block coming to...
ffxnow.com
Downtown Herndon redevelopment pause won’t affect county funding
The redevelopment of downtown Herndon by Reston-based developer Comstock has been officially been put on pause. But Fairfax County’s commitment to provide $6.2 million remains unchanged, according to the county. The plan would redevelop nearly 5 acres of land into a mixed-use project with 273 apartments and roughly 17,000...
ffxnow.com
Live Fairfax: It’s fall y’all — best pumpkin patches around
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. It’s that time of the year to pull out your favorite pair of boots and adventure outdoors to make those fall memories. In...
ffxnow.com
McLean church plans sale of century-old building to Montessori school
The Montessori School of McLean could soon have the property at 1711 Kirby Road all to itself. The private elementary school has occupied the nearly 4-acre parcel since the early 1970s, but the site has been shared with the Chesterbrook United Methodist Church, which constructed its longtime home there in 1920.
ffxnow.com
New Sunrise Senior Living in McLean to welcome residents next spring
Construction continues to chug along on Sunrise Senior Living’s upcoming facility in McLean. Sunrise of McLean Village broke ground at 1515 Chain Bridge Road on June 18, 2021 and is projected to move in its first residents in spring 2023, according to spokesperson John Chibnall. “Sunrise of McLean Village...
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. superintendent says frequent background checks in the works, calls for Va. to sign up for FBI program
Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia this week released some of the findings of an independent investigation into how a school counselor was able to keep his arrest and conviction for a sex offense under wraps until he was arrested for a second time. One finding recommended frequent background checks...
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga
D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Council decries Governor Youngkin’s anti-trans schools proposal
The Alexandria City Council, on Wednesday, says that Governor’s Glenn Youngkin’s proposed new policies restricting transgender bathroom and pronoun use stigmatize and undermine children, and puts their lives at risk. In a letter to the Virginia Department of Education, Council backed the position of Alexandria City Public Schools...
ffxnow.com
For owner Amir Mostafavi, South Block coming to McLean brings life “full circle”
Amir Mostafavi always knew he would eventually open a South Block juice bar in his home of McLean. The McLean High School graduate worked at the now-defunct Box Office Video chain that was owned by his parents for about two decades. Those days of stocking shelves, having an encyclopedic knowledge of actors, and ordering hard-to-find movies for customers were his first lessons in entrepreneurship.
WJLA
Fire destroys used auto parts store in Prince William County, EMS says
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A used auto parts store in Woodbridge, Virginia is destroyed after it caught on fire Thursday morning, according to the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 13000 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge...
ffxnow.com
Police: Motorcyclist died after crash on I-495 near Inova Fairfax
(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on I-495 South in the Annandale area last Friday (Sept. 23), the agency announced today (Thursday). According to police, 25-year-old Carlos Javier Velez Mantalvo from Orlando, Florida, was riding a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, going...
theburn.com
Loudoun County is getting its first Lovesac store
Loudoun County is getting a Lovesac. The furniture retailer is the newest tenant announced for One Loudoun and the latest in a string of new shops and restaurants on their way to the Ashburn lifestyle center. While hipsters probably know what Lovesac is, for the uninitiated, it’s a furniture store...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
restonnow.com
With flooding possible, Hurricane Ian washes out some local events
An October weekend once filled with fall events is starting to clear out, as Fairfax County braces for Hurricane Ian. The storm that devastated Florida after making landfall on Wednesday (Sept. 28) is expected to weaken as it heads north, but its rain and winds could still prove dangerous, the Fairfax County Department of Emergency Management and Security (DEMS) warns.
ffxnow.com
Countywide campaign aims to tackle traffic-related deaths, injuries
Steve Steiner, a 73-year-old cyclist who lives in Reston’s Hunters Woods neighborhood, nearly lost his life when he was cycling from Leesburg nearly four years ago. Steiner was hit by an SUV that was turning right through a red signal onto Fairfax County Parkway at the exit for the Dulles Toll Road. Despite trying to veer to the right, he was struck by the car, suffering a concussion, several broken ribs and other serious internal injuries, he said.
theburn.com
Construction underway on Loudoun’s new Reservoir Park
Area residents have been waiting for years for work to begin on the new Reservoir Park coming to the southeast shore of the Beaverdam Reservoir next to Ashburn— and now, county officials have announced work is getting underway. However, as part of the construction work, public access to the...
