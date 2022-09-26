Read full article on original website
Downtown Herndon redevelopment pause won’t affect county funding
The redevelopment of downtown Herndon by Reston-based developer Comstock has been officially been put on pause. But Fairfax County’s commitment to provide $6.2 million remains unchanged, according to the county. The plan would redevelop nearly 5 acres of land into a mixed-use project with 273 apartments and roughly 17,000...
Morning Notes
Fare-Free Connector to Metrorail Transfers Start Tomorrow — “To continue to improve transit service in Fairfax County, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recently approved service and fare changes on Fairfax Connector that will go into effect on October 1, 2022. Members of the public provided input on these proposed service changes in the Spring of 2022″ [Fairfax Connector]
Morning Poll: How often will you ride Silver Line Phase 2 when it opens?
Metro’s extension of the Silver Line through Herndon into Loudoun County is finally starting to look like a reality, instead of a hypothetical, albeit expensive, project. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority unveiled new maps for its rail system last Friday (Sept. 23) that featured the six new stations, among other changes. A day earlier, its general manager got the go-ahead to set an opening date, though one has yet to be announced.
McLean church plans sale of century-old building to Montessori school
The Montessori School of McLean could soon have the property at 1711 Kirby Road all to itself. The private elementary school has occupied the nearly 4-acre parcel since the early 1970s, but the site has been shared with the Chesterbrook United Methodist Church, which constructed its longtime home there in 1920.
NEW: McKay believes “safe legal ground” if FCPS defies state’s draft policies on transgender students
(Updated, 3:20 p.m.) Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay believes the county will be on “safe legal ground” if it chooses to not follow Virginia’s recently-proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. Based on conversations with the school...
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
Breakfast links: New affordable housing opens in Alexandria
The development serves households with 30% to 60% of the area median income. The housing development is on an underused church parking lot. The church’s pastor, Rev Juli Wilson-Black, noted that the church first began considering redeveloping in 2016 to align with its social justice mission. (Emily Leayman / Patch)
For owner Amir Mostafavi, South Block coming to McLean brings life “full circle”
Amir Mostafavi always knew he would eventually open a South Block juice bar in his home of McLean. The McLean High School graduate worked at the now-defunct Box Office Video chain that was owned by his parents for about two decades. Those days of stocking shelves, having an encyclopedic knowledge of actors, and ordering hard-to-find movies for customers were his first lessons in entrepreneurship.
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
PHOTOS | Police looking for suspects linked to several ATM thefts across Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A search is underway for several suspects linked to ATM thefts in the Fairfax County, Va. area, according to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). "Between midnight and six a.m., they force entry into convenience stores that are known to have these stand-alone ATMs," said...
New Sunrise Senior Living in McLean to welcome residents next spring
Construction continues to chug along on Sunrise Senior Living’s upcoming facility in McLean. Sunrise of McLean Village broke ground at 1515 Chain Bridge Road on June 18, 2021 and is projected to move in its first residents in spring 2023, according to spokesperson John Chibnall. “Sunrise of McLean Village...
Free injury consult with Rehab 2 Perform
Your new physical therapy and sports rehab experts in Tysons Corner. Rehab 2 Perform is bringing their fitness focused physical therapy company to Tysons Corner!. R2P serves the community with a modern approach to Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab. Providing a personalize plan of care with 1-on-1 sessions, Rehab 2 Perform sees an array of clients ages 8 to 88 ranging from the active adult, competitive athlete, and those just looking to be more active.
Convenience store approved for longtime family-owned gas station in Springfield
A Springfield gas station that has been owned by the same family since 1955 is getting a big makeover. After sorting through several hiccups, the Fairfax County Planning Commission unanimously approved the project to upgrade the Ravensworth Shell station (8011 Braddock Road) at a Sept. 21 meeting. Applicant Capital Services,...
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
Police: Motorcyclist died after crash on I-495 near Inova Fairfax
(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on I-495 South in the Annandale area last Friday (Sept. 23), the agency announced today (Thursday). According to police, 25-year-old Carlos Javier Velez Mantalvo from Orlando, Florida, was riding a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, going...
TSA stops Fairfax Co. man from bringing loaded gun on flight at Reagan National
Officers at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, prevented a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a flight Wednesday. Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the .25 caliber handgun among the Lorton man’s carry-on items. It was loaded with six bullets, the TSA said in a statement. Officers notified...
Bill to give $100 a month to all DC residents for Metro is one step closer to passing
A bill that would provide District residents with $100 a month for D.C.’s Metro system and dedicate $10 million annually to improve bus and transit service is on its way to a vote in the full D.C. Council. The D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment on Monday...
Regional Tex-Mex chain is coming to Merrifield’s Gatehouse Plaza
A family-owned chain of Tex-Mex restaurants will soon add Merrifield to its roster of locations across the D.C. area. Guapo’s plans to take over the former Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant at 3052 Gate House Plaza, as the Washington Business Journal reported on Friday (Sept. 23). “We are looking to...
U.S. Marshals assist with recovery of a child in Berkeley County
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Marshals service to assist in the search for a man wanted in connection with a child’s disappearance. According to the press release from the U.S. Marshals Office a warrant was issued for the arrest of Johnte Fitzhugh for felony concealment or removal of a minor child from a custodian.
Virginia Teen Issues Heartbreaking Apology to Mom After Wrecking Her Vehicle
A Fairfax County, Virginia, teenager wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mother on GoFundMe after he wrecked her vehicle in an accident, leaving her desperate for help. Jordan Jennings made a plea to anyone who would read his letter that he needed help to get his mom, Kimberly Marshall,...
