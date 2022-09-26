ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

ffxnow.com

Downtown Herndon redevelopment pause won’t affect county funding

The redevelopment of downtown Herndon by Reston-based developer Comstock has been officially been put on pause. But Fairfax County’s commitment to provide $6.2 million remains unchanged, according to the county. The plan would redevelop nearly 5 acres of land into a mixed-use project with 273 apartments and roughly 17,000...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Fare-Free Connector to Metrorail Transfers Start Tomorrow — “To continue to improve transit service in Fairfax County, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recently approved service and fare changes on Fairfax Connector that will go into effect on October 1, 2022. Members of the public provided input on these proposed service changes in the Spring of 2022″ [Fairfax Connector]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Poll: How often will you ride Silver Line Phase 2 when it opens?

Metro’s extension of the Silver Line through Herndon into Loudoun County is finally starting to look like a reality, instead of a hypothetical, albeit expensive, project. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority unveiled new maps for its rail system last Friday (Sept. 23) that featured the six new stations, among other changes. A day earlier, its general manager got the go-ahead to set an opening date, though one has yet to be announced.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

McLean church plans sale of century-old building to Montessori school

The Montessori School of McLean could soon have the property at 1711 Kirby Road all to itself. The private elementary school has occupied the nearly 4-acre parcel since the early 1970s, but the site has been shared with the Chesterbrook United Methodist Church, which constructed its longtime home there in 1920.
MCLEAN, VA
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: New affordable housing opens in Alexandria

The development serves households with 30% to 60% of the area median income. The housing development is on an underused church parking lot. The church’s pastor, Rev Juli Wilson-Black, noted that the church first began considering redeveloping in 2016 to align with its social justice mission. (Emily Leayman / Patch)
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

For owner Amir Mostafavi, South Block coming to McLean brings life “full circle”

Amir Mostafavi always knew he would eventually open a South Block juice bar in his home of McLean. The McLean High School graduate worked at the now-defunct Box Office Video chain that was owned by his parents for about two decades. Those days of stocking shelves, having an encyclopedic knowledge of actors, and ordering hard-to-find movies for customers were his first lessons in entrepreneurship.
MCLEAN, VA
ffxnow.com

New Sunrise Senior Living in McLean to welcome residents next spring

Construction continues to chug along on Sunrise Senior Living’s upcoming facility in McLean. Sunrise of McLean Village broke ground at 1515 Chain Bridge Road on June 18, 2021 and is projected to move in its first residents in spring 2023, according to spokesperson John Chibnall. “Sunrise of McLean Village...
MCLEAN, VA
ffxnow.com

Free injury consult with Rehab 2 Perform

Your new physical therapy and sports rehab experts in Tysons Corner. Rehab 2 Perform is bringing their fitness focused physical therapy company to Tysons Corner!. R2P serves the community with a modern approach to Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab. Providing a personalize plan of care with 1-on-1 sessions, Rehab 2 Perform sees an array of clients ages 8 to 88 ranging from the active adult, competitive athlete, and those just looking to be more active.
RESTON, VA
Police: Motorcyclist died after crash on I-495 near Inova Fairfax

(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on I-495 South in the Annandale area last Friday (Sept. 23), the agency announced today (Thursday). According to police, 25-year-old Carlos Javier Velez Mantalvo from Orlando, Florida, was riding a 2006 Honda CBR600 motorcycle, going...
ANNANDALE, VA
WTOP

TSA stops Fairfax Co. man from bringing loaded gun on flight at Reagan National

Officers at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, prevented a man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a flight Wednesday. Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the .25 caliber handgun among the Lorton man’s carry-on items. It was loaded with six bullets, the TSA said in a statement. Officers notified...
LORTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Regional Tex-Mex chain is coming to Merrifield’s Gatehouse Plaza

A family-owned chain of Tex-Mex restaurants will soon add Merrifield to its roster of locations across the D.C. area. Guapo’s plans to take over the former Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant at 3052 Gate House Plaza, as the Washington Business Journal reported on Friday (Sept. 23). “We are looking to...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

U.S. Marshals assist with recovery of a child in Berkeley County

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Marshals service to assist in the search for a man wanted in connection with a child’s disappearance. According to the press release from the U.S. Marshals Office a warrant was issued for the arrest of Johnte Fitzhugh for felony concealment or removal of a minor child from a custodian.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

