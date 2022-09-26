Oregon State University Extension Service and the SPOON Foundation are proud to collaborate on Nourished and Thriving Children, a FREE online trauma-informed nutrition and feeding course. This course was created with foster families in mind, but is appropriate for anyone who cares for or supports a child who has experienced trauma. Participants will learn the 6 principles of trauma-informed nutrition and examples of how to implement the strategies at mealtimes. Hear directly from foster parents and caregivers about how they navigate difficult feeding situations in their homes. Course modules are self-paced, so caregivers and professionals can work through the content when its convenient for them.

