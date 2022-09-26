Read full article on original website
Extension Foundation Selected by USDA-NIFA as Technical Provider for NEXTGEN Funding Opportunity
The primary goal of the From Learning to Leading: Cultivating the Next Generation of Diverse Food and Agriculture Professionals Program (NEXTGEN) is to enable 1890 Land-grant institutions, 1994 Land-grant institutions, Alaska Native-serving institutions and Native Hawaiian-serving institutions, Hispanic-serving institutions, and insular area institutions of higher education located in the U.S. territories to engage, recruit, retain, train, and support students to help build and sustain the next generation of the food, agriculture, natural resources, and human sciences (FANH) workforce including the future USDA workforce. NextGen supported projects should enable student scholarship support, meaningful paid internships, fellowships, and job opportunity matching, and also facilitating opportunities to learn the processes and pathways leading to training and employment in the federal sector.
NEW Trauma-Informed Nutrition Online Course
Oregon State University Extension Service and the SPOON Foundation are proud to collaborate on Nourished and Thriving Children, a FREE online trauma-informed nutrition and feeding course. This course was created with foster families in mind, but is appropriate for anyone who cares for or supports a child who has experienced trauma. Participants will learn the 6 principles of trauma-informed nutrition and examples of how to implement the strategies at mealtimes. Hear directly from foster parents and caregivers about how they navigate difficult feeding situations in their homes. Course modules are self-paced, so caregivers and professionals can work through the content when its convenient for them.
Public Health AmeriCorps Funding Opportunity Announced
AmeriCorps recently announced a new round of funding for Public Health AmeriCorps!. Public Health AmeriCorps, launched in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a $400 million investment to engage new communities and individuals in public health, recruiting and building a new workforce ready to respond to the nation’s public health needs. Last year, over 80 organizations were awarded a total of more than $60 million. Funding is open to nonprofit, faith-based, tribal and community-based organizations; higher-education institutions; state, local and territorial government entities, including local public health departments.
Starting October 3rd! NEXTGEN Grant Support Introduction and Partnership Opportunities
October 3rd, 2022, 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM Eastern Time. October 4th, 2022, 8:30 PM – 10:00 PM Eastern Time. October 5th, 2022, 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Eastern Time. October 6th, 2022, 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM Eastern Time. REGISTER HERE. The Extension Foundation was...
