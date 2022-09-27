Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
Baz Luhrmann Praises Tom Hanks as “One of the Great Actors of All Time” and Austin Butler’s Work Ethic
Baz Luhrmann brought Hollywood star power to a Royal Television Society (RTS) event in London on Tuesday, sharing his experiences with storytelling and working with stars and young talent. “I grew up on a very, very tiny country town,” with about 11 houses, a gas station and a farm, Luhrmann told the RTS London Convention 2022, the theme of which this year is “The Fight for Attention.” “At some time, we ran a small theater,” he added. “Just recently, it has become clear to me that even as a kid I was living with the currency of story and ideas.”More from...
Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
Paris Jackson stuns at the red carpet as she hugs Alexandra Shipp
Paris Jackson wore gold at the red carpet and had fun as she hugged her friend, the actress Alexandra Shipp. The two attended the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, which has hosted in West Hollywood this past Thursday evening. RELATED: Prince Jackson continues father Michael...
Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing a Nostalgic "Dreamgirls" Duet
Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph treated fans to a bit of nostalgia on Tuesday when they teamed up for an epic "Dreamgirls" performance. On Sept. 20, the "Abbott Elementary" star's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" aired just a week after her groundbreaking Emmy win, and she stopped by to reflect on her emotional acceptance speech. But, of course, Hudson couldn't pass up the chance to have some "'Dreamgirls' fun."
Red Carpet Rundown: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ NY Special Screening
Last night, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Netflix hosted a New York Special Screening for A JAZZMAN’S BLUES at The Paris Theater. In attendance was Producer, Screenwriter and Creator Tyler Perry along with some of the cast Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Joshua Boone and many more that came out to support the film! See all the fun photos inside and you can see the movie now thats streaming on Netflix now!
Dancing With the Stars: Two Longtime Pros Won't Be Back for Disney+ Season
Dancing With the Stars is cha-cha’ing its way over to Disney+… but a pair of longtime pro dancers won’t be coming along. Pro dancers Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold both announced on Wednesday they will not be returning for the dance competition’s upcoming Season 31, its first on Disney+ after a lengthy run on ABC. As our sister site Deadline reported, Burgess revealed she won’t be back in a series of Instagram Stories, saying: “After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director...
David Bowie Was Reportedly Romantically Linked to Some Huge Stars
When it comes to sheer impact on the face of popular music as a whole, few artists can claim to have the longstanding impact that David Bowie has. Despite the fact that he passed away in 2016, David's name is an ever-present part of the musical conversation. A new documentary about the artist, Moonage Daydream, dives deep into the legend that was David Bowie.
WATCH: The First Trailer Of The Whitney Houston Biopic Makes Us Nostalgic For Late Singer
In the era of biopics, iconic singer Whitney Houston’s is coming next. The biopic titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody stars Naomi Ackie as Whitney. The trailer has just been released for the film that premieres exclusively in theaters on Dec. 21, 2022. The trailer gives a glimpse at...
Every 'Dancing With the Stars' season 31 Elvis night performance, ranked from worst to best
There was a three-way tie between a D'Amelio, a comedian, and a "Bachelorette" star at the top of the leaderboard.
It’s Elvis Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 2 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
The 15 remaining contestants will be boogying to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll when Dancing with the Stars returns with Elvis Night for the second week of the 31st season of the competition. The dance styles will include the Jive, the Quickstep, the Viennese Waltz, and the Rumba.
Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022
Elton John’s net worth in 2022 is $500 million. John is a famous singer and songwriter who has released hit songs such as Rocket Man, Daniel, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and many more. He has won five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, and two Golden Globes. More importantly, he’s considered as one of the best-selling […] The post Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Legend Loretta Devine shows off singing voice in Disney’s ‘Eureka’
Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Devine unfurls her beautiful singing voice while starring in the new Disney animated show, “Eureka,” which also stars legendary drummer Sheila E., bestselling author Misty Copeland and Wendell Pierce. The show centers on a precocious girl who uses her brilliant inventions to advance her civilization.
Interpretive Dance, Earbud Ads, Colorful Buildings But No Elton John or Britney Spears in ‘Hold Me Closer’ Video
Elton John and Britney Spears have released the colorful visual for their song “Hold Me Closer” — but neither of them is in it. The video, directed by Tanu Muino, is filled with colorful costumes and filmed at Muino’s “favorite architectural locations” in Mexico City. (Jacob Jonas directed the choreography.)
“What We Do in the Shadows” makes the old feel new again in season 4
As far as comedies go, nothing on television right now is as creative as “What We Do in the Shadows” (2019–). Although the show treads familiar territory in season 4, it’s still a joy to watch as the characters we know and love are sent in new directions.
Patti LaBelle Tapped For ‘The Wonder Years’ Season Two
Patti LaBelle will join the second season of ABC’s The Wonder Years!. The legendary music icon is said to guest-star to play Shirley Williams, the mother of Dulé Hill’s character, Bill Williams, in the reimagined series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBelle is currently signed on for two episodes, with her character being the choir director at her church.
What to Stream this Weekend: Marilyn Biopic, The Hype & Abbott Elementary
This image released by Netflix shows Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in a scene from Blonde. (Netflix via AP) It's time to get a dose of what to stream this weekend with recommendations for Blonde, The Hype, Abbott Elementary, and a throwback pick for. Blonde - Netflix. Picked by...
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'School of Rock' 19 years later
The iconic musical-comedy starring Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove was released in 2003. Here's what the cast has been up to over the years.
Who is the Harp on ‘The Masked Singer’?
Who is the Harp on “The Masked Singer” 2022? Is Amber Riley the Harp on “The Masked Singer” 2022? Is Jennifer Hudson the Harp on “The Masked Singer” 2022? Is Fantasia Barrino the Harp on “The Masked Singer” 2022?
