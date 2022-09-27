ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Baz Luhrmann Praises Tom Hanks as “One of the Great Actors of All Time” and Austin Butler’s Work Ethic

Baz Luhrmann brought Hollywood star power to a Royal Television Society (RTS) event in London on Tuesday, sharing his experiences with storytelling and working with stars and young talent. “I grew up on a very, very tiny country town,” with about 11 houses, a gas station and a farm, Luhrmann told the RTS London Convention 2022, the theme of which this year is “The Fight for Attention.” “At some time, we ran a small theater,” he added. “Just recently, it has become clear to me that even as a kid I was living with the currency of story and ideas.”More from...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
PopSugar

Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing a Nostalgic "Dreamgirls" Duet

Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph treated fans to a bit of nostalgia on Tuesday when they teamed up for an epic "Dreamgirls" performance. On Sept. 20, the "Abbott Elementary" star's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" aired just a week after her groundbreaking Emmy win, and she stopped by to reflect on her emotional acceptance speech. But, of course, Hudson couldn't pass up the chance to have some "'Dreamgirls' fun."
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Rundown: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ NY Special Screening

Last night, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Netflix hosted a New York Special Screening for A JAZZMAN’S BLUES at The Paris Theater. In attendance was Producer, Screenwriter and Creator Tyler Perry along with some of the cast Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Joshua Boone and many more that came out to support the film! See all the fun photos inside and you can see the movie now thats streaming on Netflix now!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

Dancing With the Stars: Two Longtime Pros Won't Be Back for Disney+ Season

Dancing With the Stars is cha-cha’ing its way over to Disney+… but a pair of longtime pro dancers won’t be coming along. Pro dancers Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold both announced on Wednesday they will not be returning for the dance competition’s upcoming Season 31, its first on Disney+ after a lengthy run on ABC. As our sister site Deadline reported, Burgess revealed she won’t be back in a series of Instagram Stories, saying: “After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Tom Hanks
Distractify

David Bowie Was Reportedly Romantically Linked to Some Huge Stars

When it comes to sheer impact on the face of popular music as a whole, few artists can claim to have the longstanding impact that David Bowie has. Despite the fact that he passed away in 2016, David's name is an ever-present part of the musical conversation. A new documentary about the artist, Moonage Daydream, dives deep into the legend that was David Bowie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Movies Recentmovies#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Film Star
ClutchPoints

Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022

Elton John’s net worth in 2022 is $500 million. John is a famous singer and songwriter who has released hit songs such as Rocket Man, Daniel, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and many more. He has won five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, and two Golden Globes. More importantly, he’s considered as one of the best-selling […] The post Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Legend Loretta Devine shows off singing voice in Disney’s ‘Eureka’

Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Devine unfurls her beautiful singing voice while starring in the new Disney animated show, “Eureka,” which also stars legendary drummer Sheila E., bestselling author Misty Copeland and Wendell Pierce. The show centers on a precocious girl who uses her brilliant inventions to advance her civilization.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Patti LaBelle Tapped For ‘The Wonder Years’ Season Two

Patti LaBelle will join the second season of ABC’s The Wonder Years!. The legendary music icon is said to guest-star to play Shirley Williams, the mother of Dulé Hill’s character, Bill Williams, in the reimagined series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBelle is currently signed on for two episodes, with her character being the choir director at her church.
TV & VIDEOS
cheddar.com

What to Stream this Weekend: Marilyn Biopic, The Hype & Abbott Elementary

This image released by Netflix shows Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in a scene from Blonde. (Netflix via AP) It's time to get a dose of what to stream this weekend with recommendations for Blonde, The Hype, Abbott Elementary, and a throwback pick for. Blonde - Netflix. Picked by...
MOVIES
Deseret News

Who is the Harp on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Who is the Harp on “The Masked Singer” 2022? Is Amber Riley the Harp on “The Masked Singer” 2022? Is Jennifer Hudson the Harp on “The Masked Singer” 2022? Is Fantasia Barrino the Harp on “The Masked Singer” 2022?
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy