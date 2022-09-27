Read full article on original website
Related
Emma Watson Rewrote Hermione’s Lines: ‘She Wouldn’t Say That’
After spending a decade embodying Hermione Granger, Emma Watson knew her character better than most. The actor even rewrote lines for the witch.
Emma Watson on Her Favorite Scene With Rupert Grint
Which Ron-Hermione scene is Emma Watson's favorite, and which one did she really not enjoy?
Emma Watson Couldn’t Wait for 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene to Be Over
Emma Watson shared that filming one scene for the 'Harry Potter' movies was a pretty miserable experience. Which one was it?
Emma Watson Gushed About Rupert Grint’s ‘Brilliant’ Performance
Emma Watson gushes about Rupert Grint's performance in the seventh 'Harry Potter' movie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harry Potter ‘Bad Dad’ Jason Isaacs Shouts Out Tom Felton For The Draco Malfoy Actor’s Birthday
Harry Potter "Bad Dad" Jason Isaacs posts a birthday message for his on screen son, Tom Felton's birthday.
‘Harry Potter’: Rupert Grint Had to Leave Set Due to Laughter
Which 'Harry Potter' scene did Rupert Grint have to leave set for because he couldn't get his laughter under control?
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Alan Rickman’s journal explains decision to continue Snape role while battling cancer
It has been six years since actor Alan Rickman died from cancer, but now his journal is shining a light on his decision to remain in the “Harry Potter” film franchise despite his diagnosis. The Guardian has published excerpts of Rickman’s journal, “Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daniel Radcliffe Once Shared He Was Bullied at School Because of ‘Harry Potter’
Daniel Radcliffe once opened up about how being cast in ‘Harry Potter’ had a negative impact on his school life, which eventually led to an altercation with one of his classmates.
thedigitalfix.com
Alan Rickman taught Jason Isaacs how to react to Quidditch
Alan Rickman was a mainstay of the Harry Potter cast as Professor Snape, and because he was introduced in the first fantasy movie, he became a source of guidance for others. Jason Isaacs, who plays Harry Potter character Lucius Malfoy, fondly remembers some sage wisdom around watching Quidditch. Isaacs joined...
digitalspy.com
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Breaks Silence on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine
The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.
EW.com
Alan Rickman's journal recounts decision to stay in Harry Potter movies despite desire to quit
Excerpts from Alan Rickman's journal offer an intimate glimpse into the late actor's life and career, including his decades-long role in the Harry Potter franchise. The diary entries, which span 25 years of Rickman's life, will be published as a book, Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, out Oct. 4. In excerpts published in The Guardian, Rickman shared entries about his desire to exit Harry Potter as the anguished wizard and professor Severus Snape in 2002, one month after the release of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works, Babak Anvari to Direct
Paramount Pictures has a new Cloverfield movie in active development, with Babak Anvari attached to direct the next installment of the popular franchise. Joe Barton was earlier brought on board by J.J. Abrams and Paramount Pictures to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions banner is producing the franchise sequel along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Levitan on Life After 'Modern Family' and Why 'Reboot' Is TV TherapyParamount Film Chief Plans to Ramp Up Theatrical Release Output'Star Trek' Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive) British-Iranian director Anvari followed up his debut feature Under the...
Polygon
Deadpool 3 will bring back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine
Deadpool is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Deadpool 3, which got a teaser video on Tuesday. The video was released by Wade Wilson himself, Ryan Reynolds, and was more like a real-life tease than an actual trailer. But Reynolds reveals that Deadpool 3 is on the way, and more importantly that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine for the film. The film even got a release date: Sept. 6, 2024.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
‘Ready Or Not’ & ‘Scream 6’ Star Samara Weaving Attached To Lead Action-Horror Pic ‘Azrael’ From ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong 2’ & ‘You’re Next’ Scribe
EXCLUSIVE: Ready Or Not and Scream 6 actress Samara Weaving is attached to star in action-horror movie Azrael, which is being eyed by producers as a franchise. Evan Katz (Haunting Of Bly Manor) is aboard to direct the original script by You’re Next scribe Simon Barrett who has the Godzilla Vs Kong sequel coming in 2024. Principal photography is slated to begin October 10 in Estonia. Story details are being kept under wraps on this one, but we know that Joker financier Jason Cloth and his C2 Motion Picture Group partner Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) recently won the rights in a competitive...
Gizmodo
Disney Parks Icon Figment Starring in Movie From Seth Rogen and Detective Pikachu Scribes
Walt Disney World’s original dark ride Journey Into Imagination is a cult Epcot staple—and its star, Figment the purple dragon, is now getting the big screen treatment. Deadline reports that producer Seth Rogen and Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit are developing the film at Disney based on the attraction.
IGN
MultiVersus Leak Possibly Reveals Mark Hamill as Joker
The version of Joker from Batman: The Animated Series, voiced by Mark Hamill, might make its way into MultiVersus, Warner Bros’ crossover fighting game. A new datamine reveals voiced lines of the character. Originally posted by Twitter user Laisul, audio of the Joker’s lines was posted and they sound...
Hugh Jackman to Reprise His Iconic Wolverine Character in Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 3'
The Marvel film is due in theaters Sept. 6, 2024 Hugh Jackman is suiting up and putting his Wolverine claws on again. On Tuesday, Jackman and Ryan Reynolds announced in a video posted to Twitter that Wolverine would be in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3. The role will be much larger than a cameo, a source told PEOPLE. In the video announcement, Reynolds says he has been digging deep over the years since 2018's Deadpool 2 to deliver another smash installment into the beloved Marvel franchise. He finally...
Comments / 0