shefinds

2 Pre-Packaged Meals No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store Anymore Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Many Americans reach for pre-packaged, processed foods when shopping at the grocery store because they’re quick, convenient, and, of course, tasty. However, all that convenience will often cost you nutrition, and could even put you at risk of serious health complications. Dietitian Meredith Mishan, MS, RDN, says that’s because these meals are typically filled with preservatives like sodium. “Eating a diet high in sodium can contribute to hypertension (high blood pressure—also known as the silent killer), heart disease, and even stroke,” she says. “According to the American Heart Association, the recommended daily limit is 2,300 mg sodium per day, though ideally, they recommend no more than 1,500 mg per day. Frozen dinners can easily contribute over half of the 2000mg recommended daily sodium limit, in just one meal!” Uh-oh!
Tracey Folly

Manager allows teen employees to eat for free: 'I'd rather see this food go to good use than end up in a landfill'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a teenager grocery store cashier. I remember being so excited to get my first job at the local grocery store. I was going to be responsible, earn my own money, and maybe even get a discount on groceries. Little did I know my manager would change the way I looked at grocery stores and food waste forever.
Food & Wine

Best Meal Delivery Services

Let's face it: Putting dinner on the table every night can be challenging, no matter how big your household is. Between work life and home life, it can be difficult to find the time to plan meals, buy groceries, and cook. That's where meal delivery kits come in. The ease...
pymnts

Grocery Stores Compete to Capture Consumer’s Healthy Food Spend

As food and beverage businesses announce their participation in the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health Wednesday (Sept. 28), many are using the opportunity to unveil not only environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives, as one might expect, but also features to drive customer acquisition and loyalty with nutrition-minded shoppers.
GOBankingRates

Can You Use Food Stamps To Buy Snacks?

If you rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to feed your family, you’re not alone. In 2021, nearly 41.5 million people participated in the program, according to the Kids Count Data Center. The program serves as a vital way to put food on the table, but it also...
