Ohio State

wosu.org

Ohio Democrats say Gov. DeWine is weak on policies and special interests

Democrats said the Republicans, who control all of Ohio's elected executive offices, cannot be trusted to do what’s best for Ohioans. Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters said Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has shown he is “weak” and beholden to special interest groups that drive much of the state's policy.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Majority of pregnancy-related deaths can be prevented, CDC says

Eighty percent of pregnancy-related deaths, including those caused by opioid overdose, excessive bleeding, heart problems and infections, are preventable, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Many of the pregnancy-related deaths occur up to a year after a woman gives birth, the report...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Ohio approves Intel tax credit plan worth hundreds of millions of dollars

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved a $475 million job creation tax credit for Intel as the company continues to build its $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in Licking County. The authority approved a 3.101%, 30-year tax credit, but the panel intended to approve the credit at 3.999%. The...
OHIO STATE

