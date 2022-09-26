Read full article on original website
Ohio Democrats say Gov. DeWine is weak on policies and special interests
Democrats said the Republicans, who control all of Ohio's elected executive offices, cannot be trusted to do what’s best for Ohioans. Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters said Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has shown he is “weak” and beholden to special interest groups that drive much of the state's policy.
Natural gas from local landfills and cow manure used at Ohio fuel station to power Amazon’s fleet
Ohio has become the first state to host a renewable natural gas fueling station that's designed to support Amazon’s plan to deploy more heavy-duty trucks that run on RNG. The renewable natural gas station in Groveport is operated by Clean Energy Corp. and is the first of about 19 that will be placed around the country for Amazon this year.
Majority of pregnancy-related deaths can be prevented, CDC says
Eighty percent of pregnancy-related deaths, including those caused by opioid overdose, excessive bleeding, heart problems and infections, are preventable, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Many of the pregnancy-related deaths occur up to a year after a woman gives birth, the report...
Ohio approves Intel tax credit plan worth hundreds of millions of dollars
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved a $475 million job creation tax credit for Intel as the company continues to build its $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in Licking County. The authority approved a 3.101%, 30-year tax credit, but the panel intended to approve the credit at 3.999%. The...
