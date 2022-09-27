Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
Homecoming services upcoming
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family
Ian pushes toward Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
Taylorsville Times
Forecast for Taylorsville area
The following is the National Weather Service forecast for the Taylorsville, NC, area:. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. — A chance of rain before 11am, then showers, mainly after 11am. Patchy fog after noon. High near 60. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
News Argus
2558 Green Oaks Ct, Winston Salem NC D
Comfortable Apartment in Green Oaks Community - Property Id: 944355. Available for rent is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. All utilities are included in the monthly rent. The apartment is on the second level and has a small porch. The monthly rent is $1,100 per month. A security deposit of $1,100 is payable upon signing the lease.
ourstate.com
The Sonkers of Surry County
Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Samantha...
WBTV
Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian
CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
WECT
Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Schools and other groups are choosing to cancel, postpone or move their activities online due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Freeman Park will close to the public at 5 p.m. The Town of Carolina Beach anticipates the park will reopen once severe weather conditions cease.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County officials prep for Hurricane Ian impacts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- With hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, North Carolina state and county agencies and communities are preparing to feel some of its effects later this week. Hurricane Ian is expected to pack a punch and in some form, the storm...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
WECT
North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian
Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. WECT's Jon Evans will moderate both forums at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Schools moving online and other...
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian
NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
Garden & Gun
Boone, North Carolina: A Hippie Town with a (Serious) Football Problem
It’s hard to come to Boone and not be told you are in God’s country. It’s harder still not to leave believing it. Especially if it happens to be a fall Saturday when the leaves are changing and the air is crisping and—most especially—when the Mountaineers are playing football.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
WYTHE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Sherry Shaverdi and her husband live on a 60-acre sheep farm in Wythe County. In July, they noticed a hornet nest on their dog’s house. “It is quite amazing. It just showed up. We’ve had them before but they’ve always been fairly small; really about the size of a grapefruit or a little bigger. But all of the sudden this one showed up and just took off,” Sherry explained.
WXII 12
Duke Energy prepares for possible outages ahead of Ian in the Carolinas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Duke Energy said it’s preparing and monitoring for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. The storm could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding to the Carolinas. The company said it has equipment, supplies, and necessary inventories to make repairs in all the areas that could...
Feral swine trap loan program now available in five N.C. counties
RALEIGH — A new pilot program through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services aims to give landowners in five North Carolina counties the tools they need to remove invasive pigs from their land. The 5-County Trap Loan Program, which is now available in Anson, Davie, Haywood, Montgomery...
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
People in need in the Triad are getting new cars and a second chance thanks to the CARes Project
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The CARes Project, Inc. helps people who struggle to find a dependable ride. It is the only program in the Piedmont Triad that helps participants finance a used vehicle with a warranty and scheduled maintenance. Clients learn to manage their money along the way. “Our average client has a FICO score […]
