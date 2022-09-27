ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington issues debris collection reminder ahead of Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In preparation for gusty winds that could knock down branches as Tropical Storm Ian approaches, the City of Wilmington has issued a reminder for proper debris disposal. Yard debris could turn dangerous during a storm, so if your preparations include cutting trees and limbs, you...
WILMINGTON, NC
Bladen Journal

Ian pushes toward Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Wilmington, NC
Taylorsville Times

Forecast for Taylorsville area

The following is the National Weather Service forecast for the Taylorsville, NC, area:. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. — A chance of rain before 11am, then showers, mainly after 11am. Patchy fog after noon. High near 60. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
News Argus

2558 Green Oaks Ct, Winston Salem NC D

Comfortable Apartment in Green Oaks Community - Property Id: 944355. Available for rent is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. All utilities are included in the monthly rent. The apartment is on the second level and has a small porch. The monthly rent is $1,100 per month. A security deposit of $1,100 is payable upon signing the lease.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourstate.com

The Sonkers of Surry County

Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Samantha...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian

CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County officials prep for Hurricane Ian impacts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- With hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, North Carolina state and county agencies and communities are preparing to feel some of its effects later this week. Hurricane Ian is expected to pack a punch and in some form, the storm...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 4-Month-Old Black Lab Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — 4-month-old black lab looking for a forever home. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Staff say he is an active little guy who needs training. Fortunately he is very food motivated. He is still teething, so staff recommend having chew toys on hand.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

North Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian

Voters can hear from candidates running for Columbus County and Whiteville City School Boards. WECT's Jon Evans will moderate both forums at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Schools moving online and other closures due to potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Schools moving online and other...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian

NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Garden & Gun

Boone, North Carolina: A Hippie Town with a (Serious) Football Problem

It’s hard to come to Boone and not be told you are in God’s country. It’s harder still not to leave believing it. Especially if it happens to be a fall Saturday when the leaves are changing and the air is crisping and—most especially—when the Mountaineers are playing football.
BOONE, NC
WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County

WYTHE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Sherry Shaverdi and her husband live on a 60-acre sheep farm in Wythe County. In July, they noticed a hornet nest on their dog’s house. “It is quite amazing. It just showed up. We’ve had them before but they’ve always been fairly small; really about the size of a grapefruit or a little bigger. But all of the sudden this one showed up and just took off,” Sherry explained.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WSOC Charlotte

Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.

