After 83 years of celibacy, woman finds love and marries a 90-year-old man with 10 children
Naom, an 83-year-old celibate woman from Uganda, fell in love with a 90-year-old man, Rwakaikara. He has 10 children with his late wife and 40 grandchildren. The couple exchanged their vows at St.James Cathedral, Kigorobya, in the Hoima District of Uganda.
Dealing With The Trauma Of Having A Cheating Partner
When you find out your partner is cheating on you, it can be devastating. You feel like the person who has been closest to you has betrayed your trust in the worst way possible. It's scary and confusing, and it'll feel like your entire world has been turned upside down. You may feel heartbroken, betrayed, and angry—and those feelings are all valid. It's hard to think about moving on from this experience and finding love again, but that doesn't mean it isn't possible.
Opinion: Narcissists Often Never Experience "Love"
Recently I talked with a friend that is in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she is constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.
Why thoughts and prayers are an appropriate response to tragedy
In recent months, the mainstream media and social media critics have ridiculed Christians for their practice of praying for victims of tragedy. They’ve said that thoughts and prayers aren’t enough, claiming that only "true action" can remedy the horrors we face in our world. I’ll admit that simply...
qhubonews.com
Opinion: Finding the love of your life…how do you do it?
There are many people who are currently in love relationships with people who they themselves know are not the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with. If you are that person, you must understand the following: Your problem is not that you don’t know how to get a new boyfriend or girlfriend, your problem is that you are not looking for THE right KIND of person. If you are in a relationship with a person who wants to waste time, get into vices, be unfaithful, use drugs or other bad habits, YOU CANNOT THINK THAT YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE THAT PERSON CHANGE.
Opinion: Toxic Patterns Most Commonly Repeated In Relationships
My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”
Opinion: Considering Marriage? Evaluate A Future Spouse’s Family Dynamics
It is extremely difficult for someone to know how to cultivate and find a normal and healthy relationship when they have had nothing but toxic and unhealthy examples. In fact, individuals with difficult family backgrounds often know the least about how to get what they want and need in a romantic relationship. But let’s say that you do figure out what you want and need in your relationship and find a great person to date. Everything with your partner is healthy and normal but there is just one glaring issue.
Opinion: Dating Someone Emotionally Unavailable Can Destroy Self-Worth
I pined over Tom for many years, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?
Opinion: Monogamy Isn’t The Right Path For Everyone
When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
psychologytoday.com
When the Death of a Loved One Produces Both Grief and Relief
The topic of mourning and grief for those who have had a conflicted relationship with a loved one is rarely discussed. Ambivalent loss—feelings of grief and relief—come at the end of a relationship when there are unresolved issues, abuse, or bad feelings. The estranged feel ambivalent loss because...
Bo Wagner | A call for fearless parenting
After some early rough spots in life, I chose to live pretty much without fear. But there came a day when a wave of fear finally did hit me, and I realized the dangers I was facing. That fear and that moment came courtesy of a seven-pound, eight-ounce bundle of helplessness that my wife held out to me twenty-three years ago. The very moment I became a parent, fear became a renewed part of my life. Would I be a good dad? Would I be able to keep him safe? Most of all, would I be able to stand firm when he wanted to go the wrong way, and I had to stand against him?
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
AFAF: The Men I Date Are Intimidated With My Co-Parenting Relationship!
How close is too close?! Shameka called in for advice because she says her dating life is suffering because of the close relationship she has with her child’s father. Although she says it all about the kids, her prospects think that she’s a little too close for comfort!
Faith, hope and comedy on long spiritual journeys | Letters
Letters: Rev Trevor Smith on being ‘born again’ and Rt Rev John Saxbee on how faith can be fanned into a flame. Plus letters from Rev Dr Clive Barrett, Fr Alec Mitchell and Harold Mozley
Opinion: Women Need To Accept Certain Truths Before Healing The Mother Wound
I haven’t seen my mother in a decade. The last time that I saw her was when she was visiting me and an ex-boyfriend. Throughout her visit, we fed her numerous meals, some of which consisted of salmon and filet mignon. When she left, the last thing that she said to me (and the last words I have ever heard from her in person) was that she had been “starving” her entire visit.
Opinion: Beginning The Healing Process After A Toxic Relationship
There are trials in life that can challenge us to the point where we want to give up. One such experience that can cause us to question the very reality in which we live, is when we reach the bitter end of a toxic relationship.
