There are many people who are currently in love relationships with people who they themselves know are not the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with. If you are that person, you must understand the following: Your problem is not that you don’t know how to get a new boyfriend or girlfriend, your problem is that you are not looking for THE right KIND of person. If you are in a relationship with a person who wants to waste time, get into vices, be unfaithful, use drugs or other bad habits, YOU CANNOT THINK THAT YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE THAT PERSON CHANGE.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO