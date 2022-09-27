ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Students running out of time to comply with state immunization requirements

By By Kim Grizzard The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

Pitt County Schools students are set to be kept out of classes beginning this week unless they can show that they have met North Carolina’s immunization requirements.

Today is the deadline for students who began the new school year on Aug. 29 to obtain required vaccinations or health assessments or be suspended, under state law.

“Per state law, they, after 30 days, are not allowed to be in school,” Director of Student Services Karen Harrington told the Board of Education last week, adding that the district’s larger high schools had 100 or more students who were not in compliance a week before the deadline. “We have been working since last spring sharing this information out with families, reminding them that this was the law and that we need to get this information in.”

The school district estimated last week that it was still waiting on proof of vaccination from as many as 1,000 students, but with parents submitting forms daily, officials said current numbers were not available.

The Pitt County Health Department began a series of drive-up clinics last month to offer vaccines and booster shots for middle and high school students. A Health Department spokeswoman said Monday that although additional appointment times were added for clinics scheduled today and Thursday, there are no remaining appointments at either clinic. Jennifer Hardee, who serves as coordinator for Women’s and Children’s Health Education Programs, said no new immunization clinic dates are currently being added because the Health Department is waiting on a vaccine shipment.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the state delayed its immunization deadline for students, giving them extra time to comply, but no extension has been announced this year.

Harrington told the school board that students who receive an annual well-child checkup are generally advised of any immunizations they are missing. Students who are new to North Carolina may encounter some additional challenges because immunization requirements vary from state to state.

“It takes a while to transfer that (information) to North Carolina, but we work with them to the best of our ability,” Harrington said. “It’s really hard to get a doctor’s appointment right now if you’re not an already established patient.”

Harrington said that because state law specifies that students have 30 days to comply with immunization requirements, any student who began attending school later than Aug. 29 would have additional days before a suspension would be required.

Proof of more than half a dozen vaccinations, with multiple doses, along with a health assessment, are required for students entering kindergarten. Required immunizations for students entering seventh and 12th grades include vaccines to prevent bacterial meningitis and to protect adolescents from tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. COVID-19 vaccines are not a requirement for students in North Carolina’s public schools.

The state requirements apply to students enrolled in home schools, public, private or religious educational institutions, including child care facilities and K-12 schools as well as colleges and universities.

