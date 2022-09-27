ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

TheDailyBeast

Trump Attorney Admits She Searched Mar-a-Lago for Records Before FBI Raid

A Trump attorney told a New York State court Wednesday via affidavit that she personally scoured the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home and office, just days before the FBI raided the estate for highly sensitive documents. Alina Habba, who described Trump’s possible espionage “mundane” on the “Charlie Kirk Show,” said she searched “all desks, drawers, nightstands, dressers, closets, etc,” on May 5 with explicit permission from Trump, in an effort to track down documents related to a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization. The search raises concerns over what documents she may have seen, and whether or not she had the proper clearance in order to handle the documents. Habba’s search scanned the same areas that the FBI would later discover varied classified documents, a revelation that will likely land her an interview in the Department of Justice investigation, according to Politico.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Newsweek

Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid

An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
POTUS
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Reason.com

Judge Reviewing Mar-a-Lago Documents Complains That Trump Has Offered No Evidence He Declassified Them

When the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's home at his Palm Beach resort last month, it was investigating possible violations of three federal statutes. None of those crimes hinges on the question of whether the documents that the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago, more than 100 of which were marked as classified, still had that status. That issue nevertheless has become a major point of contention between Trump and the Justice Department as they wrangle over what should be done with the 11,000 or so records seized by the FBI.
POTUS
Vice

New York AG Just Dropped a Legal Bomb on Donald Trump and His Adult Kids

New York State just accused the Trump Organization of massive fraud. In a sweeping, $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his adult children, and his family business unveiled Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the company of manipulating the valuations of its properties to score financial advantages.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS

