Read full article on original website
Related
Fact Check: Could Barack Obama Be Appointed Donald Trump's Special Master?
Several social media users have joked approvingly about the idea of Obama reviewing documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, but could it really happen?
Trump Attorney Admits She Searched Mar-a-Lago for Records Before FBI Raid
A Trump attorney told a New York State court Wednesday via affidavit that she personally scoured the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home and office, just days before the FBI raided the estate for highly sensitive documents. Alina Habba, who described Trump’s possible espionage “mundane” on the “Charlie Kirk Show,” said she searched “all desks, drawers, nightstands, dressers, closets, etc,” on May 5 with explicit permission from Trump, in an effort to track down documents related to a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization. The search raises concerns over what documents she may have seen, and whether or not she had the proper clearance in order to handle the documents. Habba’s search scanned the same areas that the FBI would later discover varied classified documents, a revelation that will likely land her an interview in the Department of Justice investigation, according to Politico.
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Michael Cohen doubles down on claim that Trump may have kept classified documents to blackmail the DOJ into not indicting him
Trump's former fixer was on MSNBC to discuss the report that the FBI found documents about a foreign government's nuclear capabilities at Mar-a-Lago.
“Trump’s worst day ever”: Appeals court says Mar-a-Lago judge “abused” discretion by backing Trump
An appeals court on Wednesday said that Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon "abused" her discretion by barring the FBI from continuing its criminal investigation into classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Three judges on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, including two that were appointed by former President...
Trump was likely behind a false statement to the DOJ about secret documents being held at Mar-a-Lago, legal analysts say
New information from the affidavit used in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search was revealed Tuesday. Legal analysts said it suggested Trump approved a false statement by his lawyer. The FBI is investigating Trump over his retention of top secret documents after leaving office. New details from the affidavit used in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If prosecutors decide to indict Trump, they'll wait until after the November midterms to do so: report
If DOJ decides to indict Trump, it will likely wait until after the midterms, Bloomberg reported. The move would be in accordance with longstanding policy that bars prosecutors from taking overt steps that could affect the outcome of an election. AG Merrick Garland also recently introduced new restrictions to "maintain...
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
Trump Lied About Secret Service Concerns to Throw Off New York AG
In confidential court documents, former President Donald Trump tried to squirm his way out of taking a trip to the New York Attorney General’s office last month, telling a judge that the Secret Service had security concerns about the AG’s office, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Billionaire Trump Ally Tom Barrack Wants to Prevent Prosecutors from Telling a Jury About Co-Defendant’s Alleged ‘Lies’ to FBI
Billionaire Thomas Barrack, the one-time chair of Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, wants to prevent prosecutors from telling a jury that his co-defendant whom the government considers a fugitive is accused of lying to the FBI. Jury selection began on Monday morning in the trials against Barrack and his aide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid
An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
msn.com
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
“They called Trump’s bluff”: Legal expert says new DOJ filing “decimates Trump lawyers’ brief”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) The United States Department of Justice criticized Donald Trump's legal arguments in a 12-page motion filed on Tuesday that mentions potential damage to national security in the first paragraph.
Judge Reviewing Mar-a-Lago Documents Complains That Trump Has Offered No Evidence He Declassified Them
When the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's home at his Palm Beach resort last month, it was investigating possible violations of three federal statutes. None of those crimes hinges on the question of whether the documents that the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago, more than 100 of which were marked as classified, still had that status. That issue nevertheless has become a major point of contention between Trump and the Justice Department as they wrangle over what should be done with the 11,000 or so records seized by the FBI.
Judge halts prosecutors from using Trump Mar-a-Lago materials for criminal investigation
A judge placed a roadblock on federal prosecutors conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of documents until a special master is appointed and has completed his or her work.
New York AG Just Dropped a Legal Bomb on Donald Trump and His Adult Kids
New York State just accused the Trump Organization of massive fraud. In a sweeping, $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his adult children, and his family business unveiled Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the company of manipulating the valuations of its properties to score financial advantages.
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Here are the 4 people who Trump and the DOJ proposed to be the special master to review the Mar-a-Lago documents
The DOJ and Trump's legal team each named two proposed special masters: Barbara S. Jones, Thomas B. Griffith, Raymond J. Dearie, and Paul Huck, Jr.
Comments / 0