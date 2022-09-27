ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Comments / 0

Related
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – September 29, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Grand Circle Trailfest, Tuacahn productions, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Beethoven Symphony No. 7, Medieval Days Renaissance Faire, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming...
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Energy And Optimism Abound – St. George Marathon

St. GEORGE— St. George’s signature event, the St. George Marathon, a race that has delighted, inspired, and challenged thousands of runners, volunteers, and spectators for more than four decades, is back for its 46th edition on the morning of Oct. 1. Nearly 5,000 marathon runners from all over the United States and throughout the world converge on St. George to attack the world-renowned 26.2-mile course.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

CHEF’STORE to open 2nd Utah location in 2023

CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its second location in Utah in February, Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods said Wednesday. The 20,000-square-foot store will be located at 2986 E. Panther Way in St. George. With the addition of the St. George location, US Foods will have 88 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States, the company said in a statement.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Entertainment
Saint George, UT
Entertainment
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
Local
Saint George, UT Government
890kdxu.com

Manhunt Over, Search Continues for Evading Suspect in St. George

(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they have one in custody and are still looking for another, but are no longer conducting an active manhunt for that suspect. This all began Wednesday morning in the area of Riverside Drive and River Road when a male fled from a moped police had stopped in the area. That moped had crashed. A female is in custody. The suspect at large is described as a white male, average build, dark hair, long gray basketball shorts, a black tank top that reads "Champion." He was wearing a black hat, black backpack and one white shoe. If you see him, call St. George Police.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
CEDAR CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Silicon Summit announces statewide expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Silicon Slopes’s massive tech summit starts today at the Vivint Arena. The two-day business and technology-focused event is in its sixth year. Silicon Slopes CEO Clint Betts said the summit is expanding and next year the event will boast a week’s worth of events spanning from Logan to St. George.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Finn
Person
Saint George
ABC4

Woman killed in T-bone, semi-truck crash on Hwy 40

STRAWBERRY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is deceased and a man is in critical condition after a crash on US-40, according to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP). Authorities say that a car was turning from the Strawberry Marina to westbound US-40 near Starvation Reservoir when the car was T-boned by an eastbound tanker semi-truck. The […]
CEDAR CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy