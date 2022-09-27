Read full article on original website
Tufts Daily
‘No one goes against the President’: Tufts’ diversity office reckons with high-level departures, internal conflicts
When Caroline Genco became provost ad interim of Tufts in January, one former employee of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice knew they couldn’t stay at the university. The Office of DEIJ, housed under the Office of the Provost, has seen significant changes since the beginning of...
Tufts Daily
Tufts Climate Action calls for fossil fuel divestment
Tufts Climate Action held a rally last Friday at the Mayer Campus Center Lower Patio to demand that the university fully divest from its fossil fuel holdings. The rally drew 50–75 attendees, making it one of the largest climate demonstrations on Tufts’ campus in the last three years, organizers said.
CoinDesk
Introducing Education Week: How to Learn About Web3
When I was in high school I would get in trouble for talking too much in class. "Badinage," my English teacher would say sternly. "Mindless chatter." The thing was, I was a solid student eager to do well but I just didn't enjoy classroom learning. Sitting still while being lectured was so painful at times. I even tried unsuccessfully to talk my parents into letting me skip college.
