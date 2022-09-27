ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, TN

POSTSEASON TRACKER: Halls Red Devils sweep Region 2-AA titles, Kingston sweeps Region 2-A titles; Catholic, Webb golfers advance

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
5starpreps.com

5STAR PHOTOS: Webb Spartans at Grace Christian Rams – Week 7 (2022)

5Star Preps was on hand for Thursday’s Division II region game between the visiting Webb Spartans and the host Grace Christian Rams. We have some free pic samples for you below, but to view the full gallery of 97 photos you’ll need to log in to your 5Star Preps account.
SPARTA, TN
Kingston, TN
wvlt.tv

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park returning to Norris Dam State Park

(Norris Dam State Park) The 14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park event will be held this year on Friday, October 7th from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Shelter 2, located on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. Please bring your chairs, flashlights and join us for this free, family-friendly event. Parking is available at 1810 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN 37828. Hayrides will be available to take participants to shelter 2 from the parking lot. Accessible parking is available at the Tea Room.
NORRIS, TN
luxury-houses.net

Landmark Estate With Extraordinary Panoramic Views of Pristine Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown Asks $14M

The Estate in Byrdstown is a magnificent lake view home with dramatic 2 story resort-style, now available for sale. This home located at 5156 Turney Groce Rd, Byrdstown, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 31,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charles (Charlie) Neese – Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (615-429-3589) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Byrdstown.
BYRDSTOWN, TN
brianhornback.com

Knox County Commissioner Rhonda Lee Calls Out Kevin Julian’s HPUB Board Career

Tonight, Knox County Commissioner Rhonda Lee called out the HPUD Board career of Kevin Julian, who has served 12 years and now gets another 4 years. Watch it here. Commissioner Larsen Jay who has served the last four years on Commission was unaware of where the provision of term limits is in code. Come on Larsen, Rhonda has only been Commissioner 26 days and she is showing you don’t know squat.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
utsports.com

Lady Vols Share TV Schedule, Tip Times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 2022-23 Southeastern Conference women's basketball television schedule was released on Wednesday, clearing the way for the University of Tennessee to reveal nearly all tip times and TV designations for the upcoming season. Fans interested in being part of one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

River Breeze Event Center Offers Its Fall Line Up – With Shuttles From Downtown

River Breeze Event Center opened with its first concert just a couple of weeks ago and has announced a fall line-up, which Communications Director Carri Lombardi said is more-or-less a soft opening to work out details while preparing for an extensive line-up in 2023. They will deliberately limit ticket sales to about 3,000 this fall, with a capacity of 7,000 to 9,000 starting next spring.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift. “Alcoa starting out...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Driver killed in crash with a dump truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police say a driver has died in an afternoon crash in Cleveland. They say it happened around 4:30 PM in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. Investigators say a Kia Soul collided with a dump truck. The dump truck driver was not hurt, but the...
CLEVELAND, TN

