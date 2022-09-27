POSTSEASON TRACKER: Halls Red Devils sweep Region 2-AA titles, Kingston sweeps Region 2-A titles; Catholic, Webb golfers advance

Read full article on original website
5starpreps.com
Charlie Robinson’s big night for Webb, Campbell County’s wild OT win, Alcoa rebounds at Cookeville, Central rallies on road
Thursday night ended up being quite a busy one.
5starpreps.com
Brinley Murphy, National No. 2 Bearden win battle of soccer unbeatens with Knoxville West, 3-0, on Tuesday night
Brinley Murphy moved to within a goal of the Bearden girls’ career goals record Tuesday night. The senior forward posted a hat trick in the Lady Bulldogs’ 3-0 victory over visiting West in a non-district match between unbeaten teams.
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Clinton Dragons at Campbell County Cougars – Week 7 (2022)
JACKSBORO, Tenn. – The 5Star Preps photography team deployed Tanner Walker up to Campbell County High School on Thursday night to capture images from the Cougars’ home contest against the Clinton Dragons. And, boy, was it a wild one. Campbell County survived, 54-48, in overtime. But to view...
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Webb Spartans at Grace Christian Rams – Week 7 (2022)
5Star Preps was on hand for Thursday’s Division II region game between the visiting Webb Spartans and the host Grace Christian Rams. We have some free pic samples for you below, but to view the full gallery of 97 photos you’ll need to log in to your 5Star Preps account.
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Alcoa Middle at Bearden Middle football – Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Make sure you stop in and look at the next wave of high school stars in this photo gallery of Alcoa Middle School at Bearden Middle football. All pics are by Charles Mays. We have a free preview of photos below, but to view the full gallery you’ll need to sign in to your 5Star Preps account.
wvlt.tv
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
WYSH AM 1380
14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park returning to Norris Dam State Park
(Norris Dam State Park) The 14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park event will be held this year on Friday, October 7th from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Shelter 2, located on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. Please bring your chairs, flashlights and join us for this free, family-friendly event. Parking is available at 1810 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN 37828. Hayrides will be available to take participants to shelter 2 from the parking lot. Accessible parking is available at the Tea Room.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
luxury-houses.net
Landmark Estate With Extraordinary Panoramic Views of Pristine Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown Asks $14M
The Estate in Byrdstown is a magnificent lake view home with dramatic 2 story resort-style, now available for sale. This home located at 5156 Turney Groce Rd, Byrdstown, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 31,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charles (Charlie) Neese – Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (615-429-3589) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Byrdstown.
brianhornback.com
Knox County Commissioner Rhonda Lee Calls Out Kevin Julian’s HPUB Board Career
Tonight, Knox County Commissioner Rhonda Lee called out the HPUD Board career of Kevin Julian, who has served 12 years and now gets another 4 years. Watch it here. Commissioner Larsen Jay who has served the last four years on Commission was unaware of where the provision of term limits is in code. Come on Larsen, Rhonda has only been Commissioner 26 days and she is showing you don’t know squat.
utsports.com
Lady Vols Share TV Schedule, Tip Times
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 2022-23 Southeastern Conference women's basketball television schedule was released on Wednesday, clearing the way for the University of Tennessee to reveal nearly all tip times and TV designations for the upcoming season. Fans interested in being part of one of the most highly-anticipated seasons in...
insideofknoxville.com
River Breeze Event Center Offers Its Fall Line Up – With Shuttles From Downtown
River Breeze Event Center opened with its first concert just a couple of weeks ago and has announced a fall line-up, which Communications Director Carri Lombardi said is more-or-less a soft opening to work out details while preparing for an extensive line-up in 2023. They will deliberately limit ticket sales to about 3,000 this fall, with a capacity of 7,000 to 9,000 starting next spring.
wvlt.tv
Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift. “Alcoa starting out...
Water heater spills 400 gallons on Knoxville senior’s floor
For the last four months, a Knoxville senior has been trying to get repairmen to plug the leak in her new hot water heater.
wvlt.tv
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
UT Medical Center brings back century-old pain management method to help women give birth
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Expecting mothers have another option for managing the pain when giving birth at the University of Tennessee Medical Center — laughing gas. The medical facility said women did not have the choice to use nitrous oxide when giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they said they want future mothers to know that the choice is back.
WBIR
KCSO: One person arrested after 'threat' at First Baptist Academy in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. — Several police cruisers were seen in the Powell area on Monday. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a person was arrested as a result of the incident there. They said there was a "threat" at First Baptist Academy in Powell and the school was put on...
WDEF
Driver killed in crash with a dump truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police say a driver has died in an afternoon crash in Cleveland. They say it happened around 4:30 PM in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. Investigators say a Kia Soul collided with a dump truck. The dump truck driver was not hurt, but the...
rockytopinsider.com
What Heupel Said Went Wrong For Tennessee In Final Minutes Against Florida
When Jaylen Wright ran into the end zone on third-and-goal and Gator chomped three times followed by a throat slash it felt like the Vols had sealed their victory over then-No. 20 Florida. However, little comes that easy for Tennessee against its fiercest SEC east rival. The three-possession lead with...
