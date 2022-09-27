POSTSEASON TRACKER: Halls Red Devils sweep Region 2-AA titles, Kingston sweeps Region 2-A titles; Catholic, Webb golfers advance

Tonight, Knox County Commissioner Rhonda Lee called out the HPUD Board career of Kevin Julian, who has served 12 years and now gets another 4 years. Watch it here. Commissioner Larsen Jay who has served the last four years on Commission was unaware of where the provision of term limits is in code. Come on Larsen, Rhonda has only been Commissioner 26 days and she is showing you don’t know squat.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO