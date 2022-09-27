Read full article on original website
Related
969wsig.com
JMU’s Blom named Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison redshirt junior Alexandra Blom was tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week after posting a pair of shutouts, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes moved to 6-2-3, 2-0-1 SBC after a 1-0-1 week of conference action. The goalkeeper made seven...
969wsig.com
Royals’ Women’s Soccer plays Bob Jones to scoreless draw
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s soccer team welcomed Bob Jones University to Harrisonburg on Wednesday for a midday matchup. Despite the best efforts by both teams, neither could break the scoreless tie as the Royals and Bruins ended 0-0. Records: EMU 0-7-2, 0-1-0 ODAC | Bob Jones 6-3-1, 0-0-0.
969wsig.com
James Madison’s Conlon earns weekly SBC Men’s Soccer honor
NEW ORLEANS – After posting back-to-back shutouts, James Madison freshman Sebastian Conlon earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, the Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes currently stand at 3-4-1, 0-1-1 SBC after Conlon helped lead them to a 1-0-1 week. It was the first time the...
969wsig.com
JMU Men’s Soccer falls at home to George Washington
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Returning home to begin a three-match homestand, James Madison fell, 3-0, to George Washington behind a trio of second half goals on Wednesday evening at Sentara Park. The Dukes fall to 3-5-1 as the Colonials move to 5-3-2. Redshirt junior Clay Obara led the offense with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
969wsig.com
BC Women’s Soccer falls at Mary Washington, 1-0
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Mary Washington Wednesday evening. • Bridgewater got the first scoring Opportunity just over five minutes in. Kaia Richardson fired a shot that was turned away by Ally Holden. Seconds later Holden turned away Lexi Winkler’s shot to keep the game scoreless.
969wsig.com
EMU Volleyball falls at Virginia Wesleyan.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The EMU women’s volleyball team was looking to pick up its third straight win Tuesday when they traveled down to Virginia Wesleyan to take on last season’s ODAC runners-up. The Royals put up a fight for the Marlins but, ultimately, it was Virginia Wesleyan that picked up the home win, 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-18).
969wsig.com
Rockingham County School Superintendent to Retire at the End of the Current School Year.
BROADWAY, Va – Rockingham County School Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl has announced that he will retire at the end of the current school year. Scheikl, who has been superintendent since 2017, made the announcement during Monday night’s school board meeting at Broadway High School. After his announcement, Scheikl...
969wsig.com
Rockingham County School Board Votes Against Parental Notification Proposal
BROADWAY, Va – After more than an hour of public comment and following another 30 minutes of discussion among members, the Rockingham County School Board finally voted 3-1 Monday night against a policy that would tighten parental notification requirements. Board member Lowell Fulk was absent and did not vote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
969wsig.com
JMU Supply Chain Team Ships Medical Supplies to Hospitals in Ukraine
Harrisonburg, Va — A 40-foot ocean freight container of humanitarian aid is on its way to those affected by Russia’s war in Ukraine thanks to the James Madison University Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) Student Forum. In coordination with Mihret Medical Supply, the shipment contains vital medical supplies and humanitarian relief such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), surgical equipment and wound care supplies.
969wsig.com
HFD seeks community donations for second annual Coats for Kids drive
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Harrisonburg Fire Department is once. again calling on the generosity of The Friendly City to help keep. local kids warm this winter. The department’s second annual HFD Winter Coat Drive will kick. off Oct. 1, with donations of new, unused winter coats needed for.
Comments / 0