VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The EMU women’s volleyball team was looking to pick up its third straight win Tuesday when they traveled down to Virginia Wesleyan to take on last season’s ODAC runners-up. The Royals put up a fight for the Marlins but, ultimately, it was Virginia Wesleyan that picked up the home win, 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-18).

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO