Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Atlas Obscura
Our Favorite Wonders and Blunders of Urban Planning
The infrastructure needs of any city or town—whether it is long-established or built from scratch—can result in beautiful combinations of art, architecture, and engineering. However, not all things go to plan. Sometimes, great ideas devolve into folly, expensive puzzles left incomplete or inadequately suited to people’s needs. Sometimes the line between awe-inspiring and groan-inducing can be perilously slim—or completely non-existent.
5 of the Most Expensive Modern Vacation Mansions of 2022
When it comes to living in luxury, you can't go wrong with a mansion. And while most of us may not be interested in owning one ourselves, a week-long getaway in a gorgeous home with every amenity you...
hotelnewsme.com
Hudson Tavern is Bringing the Authentic Bavarian Oktoberfest to Doha!
From now until 3rd October, Hudson Tavern at Mondrian Doha will be filled with the famed European atmosphere as they honour the humble hop. From Bavarian bites and tankards of traditional brews to a fun filled atmosphere, it’s sure to be an Oktoberfest to remember. Traditional plates will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotelnewsme.com
Caravan by Habitas AlUla presents outdoor cinema like never before
This winter, Caravan by Habitas AlUla, the immersive travel experience in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, presents Cinema Club, a movie night experience under the stars. Set against the otherworldly canyon backdrop, the activity is designed as part of Habitas rich programming to bring guests closer to nature and cement bonds between one another.
hotelnewsme.com
Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai Opens Kind By M.O. A New Eco-Conscious Concept Store
Unveils Kind by M.O., a new beachside eco-conscious concept store that offers a carefully curated collection of fully sustainable resort wear, swimwear and accessories. Kind by M.O. embodies Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s guiding principle of ‘Acting with Responsibility’ and its journey to make life ‘Naturally Better’ for the planet, communities and guests. The concept takes inspiration from Dubai’s initiative to build a green economy that positions the city as a global leader in sustainability and social responsibility.
msn.com
Which Hotel Is the Most Luxurious in the World?
When it comes to hotels, luxury is in the eye of the beholder. One traveler might think a clean room with a double bed and a free breakfast buffet is the height of posh lodging, while another might require a two-story suite with a private reflecting pool and a five-star restaurant.
Food & Wine
The Nineties Are Back At Your Favorite Bar
Ask any bartender, and they'll tell you: The espresso martini, that buzz-worthy drink from the 1990s, is back with a caffeinated vengeance. "It has taken over everywhere," says Lynette Marrero, head of education for the mixology conference Bar Convent and founder of all-female bartending competition Speed Rack. She chalks it up to the easing of the pandemic. "It's like, 'We're out again, so let's stay up and do this,'" she says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Go to Budapest for the Food, Then Follow This 10-Step Culinary Itinerary
Budapest sees millions of tourists a year, many of them heading there for the architecture, history and bathhouses. In recent years, however, the main draw has been another part of the city entirely: the cuisine. The culinary scene has exploded in the Hungarian capital over the past decade to the point where it seems that every food magazine and blog has published a “where to eat in Budapest” list. Instead of curating a guide ourselves, we decided to ask an expert: Szilvia Magdics, the head concierge at the newly opened Matild Palace, who has over 10 years of concierge experience in the city and is a member of Les Clefs d’Or.
architizer.com
Lefteris Tsikandilakis Designs Luxurious Elysium Caved Villas Concept
Elysium Caved Villas – The villas are located in Agia Pelagia, in Heraklion Crete and consist of 5 caved villas, each one with its own private pool. The villas are totally implemented in the landscape and provide a unique sensation of luxury. A horizontal slot, creates a void in the terrain and navigates the villas towards the view, while maintaining the organic form of the landscape with the reset of the existing topography. An artificial cave is created, a space below the level of the natural ground, with close communication with the earth, but with a great protection from it. In that way an unobstructed view towards the sea is achieved, while on the same time you have the feeling that you are protected inside the earth.
hotelnewsme.com
Emirates Palace hosts award-winning guest chefs at Talea and Martabaan for a limited time
Regarded as a pioneer in culinary excellence, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi invites guests to discover a repertoire of international flavours, in partnership with award-winning chefs. Riccardo Gaspari joins Antonio Guida in Talea and award-winning guest master chef Vijay Sahi joins renowned Indian Chef Hemant Oberoi at Martabaan for a three-day celebration of gastronomy, featuring some of the world’s most extraordinary dishes from 30 September until 2 October 2022.
hotelnewsme.com
The X-Factor DJ Boogie Blind turns up the beat at Electric Pawn Shop
Award-winning Asian Mediterranean bar restaurant Electric Pawn Shop is proud to bring The X-Factor DJ Boogie Blind straight out of Harlem, New York City to Dubai on Saturday, October 1st. The World Champion DJ, a member of the pioneering X-Ecutioners DJ crew and the tour DJ of hip hop legend Pharoahe Monch will be turning up the beat alongside co-owner and another master turntablist, DJ Lobito Brigante.
packagingoftheworld.com
Bombay Citron Pressé
Independent branding agency Knockout continues to support Bombay Sapphire in the expansion of its portfolio with the design of Bombay Citron Pressé, the second release in its Flavour Expressions series. Putting a twist on the familiar, this range of distilled gins inspired by classic gin cocktails offers delicious flavour with significantly more refinement and sophistication – not only in the quality of the spirit, but also in the design of its packaging.
hotelnewsme.com
World-Famed Raspoutine Opens Its Doors In Dubai
September 30th sees the iconic and famed Parisian hotspot RASPOUTINE open its doors at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). RASPOUTINE’s global reputation did not emerge overnight; originally founded in 1965 in Paris’s ‘Golden Triangle’, the brand has since expanded to Los Angeles, Miami and now Dubai, under the watchful care of Logan Maggio and Alexander Ghislain E.
hotelnewsme.com
Two.0 launches an all-new elevated menu
Cove Beach’s contemporary and chic Two.0 restaurant transforms the culinary chapter with its vibrant new menu making it the perfect gastronomic destination for Mediterranean, sushi and seafood lovers. Transport yourself to the country’s hottest beach club where picturesque views meet an eccentric menu showcasing decadent delights for you to devour.
Take peek at luxury living at sea: Homes on new superyacht now selling for up to $70M
The first 10 exclusive luxury residences aboard the private superyacht Njord have hit the market, according to The Agency, which has been tapped to handle marketing and sales. Shipbuilder Meyer Werft and Ocean Residences Development unveiled the lavish homes-at-sea last year. Njord has 117 private residences ranging from 1,500 to 9,000 square feet and two to six bedrooms. They came to market last week with a price tag between $8.5 million and $70 million — and a mind-boggling array of amenities.
How to Make an Infante, the Almond-Accented Margarita That Eases You From Summer to Fall
Let’s just pretend for a moment that Margaritas are a summertime drink, as opposed to the anytime & always drink we obviously know them to be. All its famous colleagues are summertime drinks, after all—the noble Daiquiri, the flamboyant Mojito, the stolid Tom Collins—and there’s certainly a case that the Margarita’s snappy tart refreshment belongs in the summer. And let’s further stipulate that the Oaxaca Old Fashioned is for the winter, its deep resonant spice a warming presence on a cold night. When the mixological archeologists of the future look back and find these two, they’ll certainly be looking for the...
hotelnewsme.com
Reform Social & Grill’s all new Family Fete Brunch is launching just in time for alfresco dining season
Remember what it’s like to spend all day outside in the sunshine, with excellent food and drinks, plus a big dose of quality time with family and friends? Sigh. Us too. But with winter weather well and truly on the way, alfresco afternoons are just weeks away and Reform Social & Grill’s new Family Festival Brunch is set to become your staple Saturday afternoon.
hotelnewsme.com
The Cove Rotana Resort announces Executive Chef appointment
The Cove Rotana is excited to announce Edwin Gomes appointment as Executive Chef. He will oversee 6 bars and 2 restaurants including the Italian-Mediterranean signature restaurant: “Basilico”. A SEASONED PROFESSIONAL. Originally from Kolkata India, Edwin’s passion for the culinary arts comes as no surprise as he hails from...
Comments / 0