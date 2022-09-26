New study reveals risk factors for allergic conjunctivitis in children. CHICAGO, Ill. – Allergies are one of the most common conditions in children, with eye allergies, or allergic conjunctivitis, affecting up to 30 percent of children worldwide. New research from Taiwan suggests that there may be an easy way to bring that number down, encourage physical fitness. Just don’t send the kids outside on days when air quality is poor. The research also showed that children exposed to large amounts of air pollution were at greater risk of allergic conjunctivitis. The researchers hope their study will promote physical activity in children and inspire policymakers to prioritize environmental protection. The data will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

FITNESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO