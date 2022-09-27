ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Effortless Style On Instagram

By Sharde Gillam
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sg0V_0iBgczgP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3h9K_0iBgczgP00

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty


Chloe Bailey was spotted giving us style goals recently when she stepped out with golden blonde locs and in a Burberry fit and it’s safe to say… we’re obsessed!

For the fashionable ensemble, the talented beauty was spotted on the scene rocking a trendy Burberry look that we love while spending time in London. The look included an oversized t-shirt dress that featured lace detailing throughout. The “Have Mercy” singer took the trendy shirt up a notch when she paired the look with black leggings underneath, black booties, and a black Burberry handbag and added a nude lip to make the entire look pop. As for her hair, the starlet traded in her usual dark colored locs for golden blonde and rocked them down with a middle part and slightly curled ends.

Taking to Instagram, the entertainer shared a few photos of her super cute look, posting a photo set with the caption, “ burberry baby nodding to her designer endemble. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Of course, we’re not the only ones OBSESSED with this look as many of Chloe’s millions of Instagram followers flooded the fashionable post with their stamps of approval. “You don’t miss!” one of the beauty’s 4 million Instagram followers commented while another wrote, “ BEEN in love ” while her good friend and fellow fashion girl, Normani, commented, “ angel ” underneath the fire photo set.

Beauties, what do you think about Chloe’s designer slay? Would you rock this look? Don’t miss… Chloe Bailey Understood The Assignment… Again! Chloe Bailey Obliterates The ‘Walk Challenge’

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Bailey
Person
Normani
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Handbag
E! News

Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Why Tia Mowry Is Unapologetically Embracing Her Gray Hair

Watch: Tia Mowry Opens Up About Witnessing Her Father's White Privilege. Tia Mowry is sharing the type of beauty advice you'd want to receive from your sister, sister. The former Disney Channel star opened up about why she's unapologetically embracing her gray hairs, which she said didn't really "come in heavy" until she reached her 40s.
CELEBRITIES
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy