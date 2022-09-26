ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOX Sports

Knicks looking to build with newly signed Brunson, Barrett

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — It is a new day for the New York Knicks. That was the collective message by the Knicks on Monday during media day at the team's training center. Coming off a 2020-21 season in which New York compiled a 41-31 record and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13, the Knicks stumbled to a 37-45 mark last season and missed the playoffs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets

Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rockets Eric Gordon Wants To Win As Future Remains Uncertain

HOUSTON — Veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon was all smiles during his first media day as a member of the Houston Rockets in September of 2016. Gordon was a newcomer who joined the Rockets as a free agent following an unsuccessful five-year tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans. His goal was to play a vital role in helping the organization win its first NBA title since 1995.
HOUSTON, TX
Jabari Smith
Jalen Green
Kevin Porter Jr.
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Can anyone challenge the Dodgers and Astros?

From Albert Pujols' chase to 700 home runs to Aaron Judge's pursuit of the American League single-season home run record to a modern-day Babe Ruth in Shohei Ohtani to the NL East division race, baseball is in an incredible place right now. The races are hot, and the playoffs are...
MLB
#The Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets
FOX Sports

Magic build a new facility, now try to build a winner

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Every Orlando Magic locker inside the newly built AdventHealth Training Center comes with its own walk-in closet. The facility has nap rooms, floatation pods, an outdoor grilling area, a heated indoor pool, an area that provides players with three meals a day, a game room and so much more.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Eagles are 3-0, Sean Payton talks the ascension of Jalen Hurts | THE HERD

Sean Payton, former NFL coach, joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the biggest news stories following Sunday's lineup of games. They start with the disappointing Sunday Night matchup between Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, and Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Payton tells Cowherd why he still thinks the 49ers will come out on top in the NFC West. Plus, are Jalen Hurts' Eagles legitimate Super Bowl contenders after starting the season at 3-0?
NFL

