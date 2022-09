GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — It is a new day for the New York Knicks. That was the collective message by the Knicks on Monday during media day at the team's training center. Coming off a 2020-21 season in which New York compiled a 41-31 record and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13, the Knicks stumbled to a 37-45 mark last season and missed the playoffs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO