NHL

Yardbarker

Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five

Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde on why Ben Chiarot is good for Moritz Seider

DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde indicated he will put his defense pairings “in a blender” to get some different looks the remainder of the preseason. They have formed some chemistry, paired together throughout training camp and during Wednesday’s 4-2 preseason loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing

The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Konecny scores, Sabres hold off Flyers

After two games in the 2022-2023 NHL Preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-1-0 following a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Brandon Biro scored both goals for the Sabres; one on a quick cut fed by Lukas Rousek and the other rounding the top of the faceoff circle, beating Troy Grosenick through a layered screen set by Alex Tuch. Travis Konecny did tie the game at 1-1, but Malcolm Subban blanked the Flyers to preserve the close victory after Biro scored his second.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Dan McLean: From the Prairies to Australia to the NHL

Some guys have hockey in their blood from the moment they were born. I think you could safely say that about Pittsburgh Penguins amateur scout Dan McLean, as he possesses a keen eye for detail in hockey and in life that has helped propel him to a successful scouting career in the NHL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Jarnkrok and Kerfoot work double duty as the Leafs win 3-0: Leafs Rundown

Alex Kerfoot and Calle Jarnkrok made some changes to their resume as they were forced to play defence after two blueliners went down with injuries. Then the Leafs proceeded to shut the door for a 3-0 win against the Canadiens on Wednesday night. What went right. William Nylander had another...
NHL
markerzone.com

MICHEL THERRIEN SAYS HABS DIDN'T HAVE A LOT TO DEVELOP DURING HIS TIME IN MONTREAL

When the Montreal Canadiens brought back Michel Therrien as Head Coach in 2012, they had just selected Alex Galchenyuk with the third overall pick. Beyond Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, the prospect pool wasn't very deep and in an interview recently with 'Le Poche Bleu', Therrien said that there wasn't a whole lot to develop in the system.
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action

Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL sets 2023 trade deadline date

The trade deadline festivities have a date. Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets reports that this season’s deadline will be on March 3, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET. That’s a Friday, meaning it might be quite the celebration for some hockey fans and a day of remembrance for others. It is also nearly three weeks earlier than this year’s deadline, which was late due to the Olympic break that was built into the schedule. Things are finally getting back to normal on the NHL calendar.
NHL

