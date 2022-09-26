Read full article on original website
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Battles East Carolina to 0-0 Tie
The Tulsa women's soccer team battled East Carolina to a 0-0 tie on Thursday night at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, N.C. The Golden Hurricane moved to 6-4-2 on the season and 1-1-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Pirates moved to 7-4-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the league. "In...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa-Cincinnati Football Game Day Information
The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Cincinnati Bearcats. For Tickets: Purchase Tickets Online at www.TulsaHurricane.com. Tickets on Game Day: Tickets will be sold at the ticket booths beginning at 4:30 p.m. Office Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30-5 p.m. Game Day Reynolds Center Ticket Office Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reopens at 4:30...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa-UCF Moved to Friday, South Florida Match Postponed
IRVING, Texas — Due to Hurricane Ian, The American Athletic Conference has announced volleyball schedule changes ahead of this weekend's action. Tulsa's match with UCF has been rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. The match will be played at the Charles Koch Area in Wichita, Kan. and will be streamed on ESPN+
tulsahurricane.com
WATCH TULSA FOOTBALL PRESS CONFERENCE
TULSA, Okla. –– — Watch thePhilip Montgomery press conference as the head coach previews this week's American Athletic Conference season opener against defending league champion and BCS final four participant Cincinnati. The two teams will face-off this Saturday at 6 p.m. at H.A. Chapman Stadium, the first...
tulsahurricane.com
Watch the Philip Montgomery TV Show
TULSA, Okla. –– This week's Philip Montgomery TV Show reviews last Saturday's 35-27 loss against the SEC's Ole Miss Rebels and previews this weekend's home game. Tulsa will open the American Athletic Conference season on Saturday against defending league champion and BCS final four participant Cincinnati in a 6 p.m. game at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
City officials announces plans to build an inclusive playground in Tulsa
According to officials, the new playground at Whiteside Park will be one of "the most inclusive play spaces" in the Sooner State.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Cross Country to Take on 34th Annual Chile Pepper Festival
TULSA, Okla. –– — The University of Tulsa men's and women's cross-country teams head to Fayetteville, Ark. to compete in the 34th Annual Chile Pepper Festival, hosted by the University of Arkansas. The women will race first with a 4:30 p.m. 5k, with the men's 8k to...
ORU soccer player killed in deadly south Tulsa crash
Officers say the victim was stopped at the stop light when another driver rear-ended them with their van.
tulsahurricane.com
Golden Moments in Tulsa History
The 2007 season was the first for the newly named H.A. Chapman Stadium, the first year of the new north end zone building, the Case Athletic Complex, and also the first season of Tulsa head coach Todd Graham. The first game of the newly named Chapman Stadium came against the...
What you need to know about the Tulsa State Fair
According to the fair's website, the Tulsa State Fair is Tulsa's largest family event. It's always held starting on the fourth Thursday after Labor Day.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Women’s Basketball Kicks Off 2022-23 Campaign with First Official Practice
The Tulsa women's basketball team kicked off the 2022-23 campaign with its first official practice today at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. TU is under the direction of second-year Head Coach Angie Nelp and returns seven players from last year's 17-11 and WNIT team, including three starters, while welcoming seven newcomers to this season's roster.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Tennis To Host ITA Men’s All-American Championships
Tulsa, Okla. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team will play host to the ITA Men's All-American Championships for the 17th year in a row at the Michael D. Case Center on the Tulsa campus and the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park. Starting on Saturday, Oct. 1,...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Henry Sach Named to College Soccer News Team of the Week
Tulsa senior defender Henry Sach was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week, as announced by the publication. Sach played all 180 minutes on the week, helping TU record shutouts over #10 Charlotte and #11 Missouri State. He helped hold the 49ers to just six shots, two of which were on goal, while MSU had 13 shots, five of which were on goal. Sach also picked up an assist on Alex Meinhard's goal against Charlotte.
KFOR
‘The Outsiders’ House Museum
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Outsiders House Museum is dedicated to the preservation of the home and memorabilia used in The Outsiders, filmed by Francis Ford Coppola in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1982. For more information on The Outsiders House Museum, visit their website.
Oklahoma lawmakers approve $125 million investment in new psychiatric hospitals
Oklahoma lawmakers approved $125 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support two new state behavioral health hospitals on Thursday.
Broken water meter leads to big bill for Tulsa family
Most of us know we should take a close look at all those bills we get every month, no matter how complicated they may seem.
ocolly.com
New smoothie bar chain opens in Stillwater
The Surf Bar, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant chain, opened its Stillwater location Monday morning. The chain announced the first 25 people to come in at its opening at 9 a.m. will get a free regular bowl. The line was out the door within the first few hours of operation.
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
News On 6
Tulsa Glassblowing School Holding Glass Pumpkin Sale
The Tulsa Glassblowing School is hosting a pumpkin patch, but they aren't your ordinary pumpkins. Artists have been handcrafting beautiful glass creations for months. The Tulsa glassblowing school has its pumpkin patch sale going on right now and this school offers free classes for veterans, for kids, and a lot more. The glassblowing process happens quickly, starting with a trip to the hot shop to melt the glass before it gets a dip in color.
