Tulsa senior defender Henry Sach was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week, as announced by the publication. Sach played all 180 minutes on the week, helping TU record shutouts over #10 Charlotte and #11 Missouri State. He helped hold the 49ers to just six shots, two of which were on goal, while MSU had 13 shots, five of which were on goal. Sach also picked up an assist on Alex Meinhard's goal against Charlotte.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO