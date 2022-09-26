Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Injuries Create Opportunities for Klimovich & Karlsson
Unfortunately, the words preseason and training camp always seem to go hand in hand with the word injury. The Vancouver Canucks know this all too well as they have had to deal with them every preseason, especially when it comes to Brock Boeser. When the puck drops against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 12, he will not be in the lineup for the second-straight season opener, this time after suffering an injury to his hand in Whistler. In fact, it was significant enough to require surgery and a rehab period of 3-4 weeks.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS' COACH BRUCE BOUDREAU ISSUES UPDATE ON INJURED MIKHEYEV
Per Vancouver Canucks' head coach Bruce Boudreau, Ilya Mikheyev sustained a lower-body injury in the latter half of their preseason double-header against the Calgary Flames. Boudreau said to consider the Russian forward 'week-to-week,' so his status for the season opener is questionable for now. Nicolas Meloche crunched Mikheyev in the...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Biggest Training Camp Battles Heading Into 2022-23 Season
Now that the Edmonton Oilers’ preseason has begun, many players are vying to lock down a roster spot. With the Oilers’ cap so tight, it has made a number of players’ jobs in the NHL less safe. A player who should have been on the opening night roster may very well find himself in the American Hockey League (AHL). There are also a lot of training camp battles including those involving a number of young players and prospects.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
Yardbarker
Mike Hardman Misses Blackhawks' Practice With Groin Injury
After an off day Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks returned to the ice for practice to kick off a new week. However, forward Mike Hardman did not join the team for Monday's session as he deals with a groin injury. The Blackhawks signed Hardman out of Boston College in March 2021...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Dan McLean: From the Prairies to Australia to the NHL
Some guys have hockey in their blood from the moment they were born. I think you could safely say that about Pittsburgh Penguins amateur scout Dan McLean, as he possesses a keen eye for detail in hockey and in life that has helped propel him to a successful scouting career in the NHL.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. OILERS
Weegar scores first as a Flame, with Kadri - making Flames debut - nabbing the assist in win over Oilers. It was time for the latest 'new guy' to make his debut Wednesday night. Prized off-season acquisition Nazem Kadri suited up for Calgary in a preseason tilt with the Oilers,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Toronto Maple Leafs
How you feel about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2021-22 is a matter of perspective. Sunny side up: it was the best, most memorable regular season in team history. Toronto smashed its single-season bests for wins (54) and points (115), and superstar center Auston Matthews rewrote the franchise record books. His 60 goals leapfrogged Rick Vaive’s single-season Leaf mark of 54. Matthews did it in 73 games, giving him not just the first 60-goal season of any NHLer in a decade but also the highest goals-per-game of any player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. Matthews became the first Leaf to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ways Canadiens Justifiably Give Primeau NHL Ice Time in 2022-23
Montreal Canadiens goalie Cayden Primeau just got his first taste of NHL action this season, appearing in relief of Jake Allen in Game 1 of the preseason against the New Jersey Devils. While he played competently enough stopping 11 of 13 shots, the hope should be he sees little to no more once the regular season starts.
markerzone.com
NHL RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS FACING VANCOUVER CANUCKS' OWNER AQUILINI
Late last night, a report broke detailing a flurry of accusations against Vancouver Canucks owner, Francesco Aquilini, including physical and psychological abuse. The suit was filed by Aquilini's estranged ex-wife and the former couple's three children, each of whom denied having any contact with their father since the parents' divorce in 2013.
10 Observations: Blackhawks Beat Red Wings for First Win of Preseason
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. Here's what the line combinations and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Scandella, Preseason Begins, Fourth Line & More
The St. Louis Blues are back in action with preseason games starting all around the NHL. With the league back on its normal schedule, the Blues will have a few weeks to ramp things up before they open the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With all of this said, there are still questions about the Blues roster and who makes it. Those will be decided over the next few weeks with many players in the running.
atozsports.com
Backup goaltender battle heats up for Nashville Predators
When Predators General Manager David Poile signed former Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a 1-year, 1.5 million dollar contract, speculation began about who would fill the backup role vacated by David Rittich. Some felt Connor Ingram deserved the spot, while others felt like Kevin Lankinen, with more NHL experience, was the obvious choice for the job. It was assumed that Yaroslav Askarov would start the season in Milwaukee at the AHL level. However, when Hynes commented that it was an open competition to backup Juuse Saros, suddenly, everyone was in the mix for the spot.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Hit the Road Against Red Wings in Preseason
Chicago will travel to Detroit for their second preseason game. RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+ (No Blackout Restriction) The Blackhawks hits the road to play the Red Wings in Detroit tonight for the team's second preseason game. WHAT TO EXPECT. The crease tonight showcase prospects Arvid Söderblom and Jaxson Stauber....
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Bytes: Richardson, Toews, Entwistle & More
Welcome to the September edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights came into the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They finished the pandemic-shortened 2021 season tied for the league lead in points with the Colorado Avalanche, edged out those same Avs in the second round of the playoffs, and then lost to the Cinderella Montreal Canadiens in the semi-final.
The Hockey Writers
Predicting the Next Contract for Canadiens’ Cole Caufield
Since he was drafted 15th overall by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Cole Caufield has been considered an important piece of the franchise’s future. That became evident during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Since then, he has had highs and lows in his young NHL career and being part of a rebuilding team that is aiming to get younger and more skilled, the 22-year-old winger is now even more important to the team’s future.
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Beecher, Studnicka, Lysell & More
A new NHL season brings a new season of Boston Bruins Weekly for the 2022-23 season. In the first Bruins Weekly edition of the new year, we will reflect on the first week of training camp, how some of the prospects are faring, and more. Mixed Results for Beecher &...
Comments / 0