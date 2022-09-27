ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Ian strengthens to Cat 1 hurricane off SC Coast: What to expect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening as it moves over the Atlantic towards the South Carolina Coast. After making landfall in Florida Wednesday and decimating much of the state, Ian weakened to a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center said that as...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Tropical Storm Ian not done yet as it heads toward SC coast

Throughout the day on Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian churned a painfully destructive path through the middle of Florida as a powerful category four. Now it’s spinning off Florida’s east coast and heading north towards South Carolina. At 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29, Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties were all...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Isle Of Palms, SC
Government
City
Folly Beach, SC
City
Isle Of Palms, SC
State
Florida State
Folly Beach, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston leaders preparing for heavy flooding from Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Charleston as leaders prepare for the potential of heavy flooding from Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, Mayor John Tecklenburg and other city officials held a press conference to discuss their latest preparation efforts. “We are taking this storm seriously and we […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Resident and Businesses in Georgetown prepare for Hurricane Ian

GEORGETOWN, S.C. – As Ian upgraded to a hurricane, residents and businesses in Georgetown are preparing for the potential impacts. As waters continue to rise boat owners in Georgetown have spent most of Thursday pulling their boats from the docks for safety. Bill Webb, a boat owner, said the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm

The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Beaches#Lowcountry#Hurricane Ian#The Isle Of Palms
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian

South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Folly Beach braces for Hurricane Ian’s arrival

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- People on Folly Beach are filling up sandbags and taking their last chance to get out of the house before Hurricane Ian comes to the Lowcountry. The beach is another barrier island that will most likely have severe flooding issues. “For us out here, flooding for sure. Storm surge is a […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
brides.com

Best Honeymoon Hotels in South Carolina

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. From the Upstate’s sprawling state parks and the Grand Strand’s 60 miles of sandy beaches to the iconic spires and cobblestone streets of Charleston, South Carolina’s varied landscape and historic cities make the state a top honeymoon destination. Proximity to nature, dreamy balconies and pizzas, and standout amenities ranging from intimate cooking classes to luxurious spa services can be found at select hotels throughout the state. Whether you’re planning a honeymoon or seeking a romantic getaway, these South Carolina hotels from Greenville to the Low Country and in between will ensure your stay is memorable.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WCBD Count on 2

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 4,434 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:15 a.m. Charleston County- 1,718 Berkeley County- 0 Dorchester County- 2,547 Colleton County- 169 Across […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
counton2.com

DoorDash suspends operations in Charleston ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – DoorDash has activated severe weather protocol in locations expected to be impacted by Hurricane Ian. Effective at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, service will be suspended in the following locations:. Savannah, GA. Charleston, SC. Hinesville, GA. Statesboro, GA. Hilton Head, SC. Brunswick, GA. Beaufort, SC. Jesup, GA.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County officials hold briefing ahead of Ian’s arrival

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg (City of Charleston) :08 “I don’t like what I see with Hurricane Ian. As you know, right now, it’s just pounding Southwest Florida.” TRI-COUNTY OFFICIALS — WARNING CITIZENS ABOUT THE IMPACT IAN COULD HAVE.. ON THE LOWCOUNTRY Joe Coates (Director of Emergency Management, Charleston County) :17 “We […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County to open emergency shelters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will open two emergency shelters Thursday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. The storm is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the South Carolina coast early Friday morning. Ian could be felt in the Lowcountry as soon as Wednesday night, with […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County: Bus transportation to emergency shelters is suspended due to wind speeds

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County said Thursday bus operations to the two emergency shelters have been suspended due to wind speeds. The shelters will remain open for those seeking a safe place to stay during the storm. But county leaders said they will no longer provide transportation. Officials urged residents to consider relocating […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy