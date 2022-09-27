Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
Related
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
Charleston area to begin feeling impacts of Tropical Storm Ian on Thursday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning and will begin its trek toward the South Carolina coast. It will likely make a second landfall somewhere between Hilton Head and Charleston on Friday. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida just after 3 p.m. Wednesday as a […]
counton2.com
Ian strengthens to Cat 1 hurricane off SC Coast: What to expect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening as it moves over the Atlantic towards the South Carolina Coast. After making landfall in Florida Wednesday and decimating much of the state, Ian weakened to a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center said that as...
The Post and Courier
Tropical Storm Ian not done yet as it heads toward SC coast
Throughout the day on Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian churned a painfully destructive path through the middle of Florida as a powerful category four. Now it’s spinning off Florida’s east coast and heading north towards South Carolina. At 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29, Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties were all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston leaders preparing for heavy flooding from Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Charleston as leaders prepare for the potential of heavy flooding from Hurricane Ian. On Thursday, Mayor John Tecklenburg and other city officials held a press conference to discuss their latest preparation efforts. “We are taking this storm seriously and we […]
WMBF
Resident and Businesses in Georgetown prepare for Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. – As Ian upgraded to a hurricane, residents and businesses in Georgetown are preparing for the potential impacts. As waters continue to rise boat owners in Georgetown have spent most of Thursday pulling their boats from the docks for safety. Bill Webb, a boat owner, said the...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Charleston, North Charleston, businesses prepare for storm
The cities of Charleston and North Charleston are encouraging residents and visitors to begin preparing for potential Hurricane Ian impacts. According to a City of Charleston Neighborhood News Bulletin sent via email on Tuesday afternoon, city officials continue to work closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
Here’s when Charleston could begin feeling impacts from Hurricane Ian
NOTICE! Please click here for updated information on Ian’s impacts and timing along the South Carolina coast. This story is no longer being updated. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it nears the western Florida coast. After making landfall near the Fort Myers area. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian
South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
Folly Beach braces for Hurricane Ian’s arrival
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- People on Folly Beach are filling up sandbags and taking their last chance to get out of the house before Hurricane Ian comes to the Lowcountry. The beach is another barrier island that will most likely have severe flooding issues. “For us out here, flooding for sure. Storm surge is a […]
brides.com
Best Honeymoon Hotels in South Carolina
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. From the Upstate’s sprawling state parks and the Grand Strand’s 60 miles of sandy beaches to the iconic spires and cobblestone streets of Charleston, South Carolina’s varied landscape and historic cities make the state a top honeymoon destination. Proximity to nature, dreamy balconies and pizzas, and standout amenities ranging from intimate cooking classes to luxurious spa services can be found at select hotels throughout the state. Whether you’re planning a honeymoon or seeking a romantic getaway, these South Carolina hotels from Greenville to the Low Country and in between will ensure your stay is memorable.
Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 4,434 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:15 a.m. Charleston County- 1,718 Berkeley County- 0 Dorchester County- 2,547 Colleton County- 169 Across […]
counton2.com
DoorDash suspends operations in Charleston ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – DoorDash has activated severe weather protocol in locations expected to be impacted by Hurricane Ian. Effective at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, service will be suspended in the following locations:. Savannah, GA. Charleston, SC. Hinesville, GA. Statesboro, GA. Hilton Head, SC. Brunswick, GA. Beaufort, SC. Jesup, GA.
live5news.com
WATCH LIVE: Mount Pleasant to update residents on emergency preparedness
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant will update residents and businesses on their efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian. Thursday’s update is scheduled for 2 p.m. DON’T SEE LIVE VIDEO ABOVE? Click here to watch live. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie will provide an update...
Tri-County officials hold briefing ahead of Ian’s arrival
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg (City of Charleston) :08 “I don’t like what I see with Hurricane Ian. As you know, right now, it’s just pounding Southwest Florida.” TRI-COUNTY OFFICIALS — WARNING CITIZENS ABOUT THE IMPACT IAN COULD HAVE.. ON THE LOWCOUNTRY Joe Coates (Director of Emergency Management, Charleston County) :17 “We […]
“Will the bridges close?” Here are Charleston County’s high wind procedures for bridges
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to bring strong, gusty winds to the Charleston area this week – likely Thursday night into the day on Friday – making travel conditions difficult for some drivers. Many who live in the area often question when – or if – area bridges will shut down during […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston airport to close when Ian's winds reach 40 mph; many flights already canceled
Several flights in and out of Charleston International Airport have been canceled ahead of Hurricane Ian's expected landfall on the South Carolina coast on Sept. 30. The airport runways, which are owned and shared by Charleston Air Force Base, will be closed when sustained winds reach 40 mph. The airport's...
Charleston County to open emergency shelters
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will open two emergency shelters Thursday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. The storm is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the South Carolina coast early Friday morning. Ian could be felt in the Lowcountry as soon as Wednesday night, with […]
Charleston County: Bus transportation to emergency shelters is suspended due to wind speeds
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County said Thursday bus operations to the two emergency shelters have been suspended due to wind speeds. The shelters will remain open for those seeking a safe place to stay during the storm. But county leaders said they will no longer provide transportation. Officials urged residents to consider relocating […]
Comments / 0