The Spun

Report: Big Ten School Plans On Tearing Down Football Stadium

Northwestern is planning some major changes to its home field, according to a new report. The university plans to tear down Ryan Field, which opened in 1926, and construct a more modern stadium with a smaller capacity, according to Danny Ecker of ChicagoBusiness.com. "The $800M project would be privately-funded and...
The Spun

NCAA Announces Penalties For Service Academy Football Program

The NCAA levied penalties against the Air Force football program and four individuals on Thursday for "recruiting violations that occurred within the academy's football program during the COVID-19 dead period." The violations are Level I infractions. As part of the agreement between Air Force and the four individuals, the program...
247Sports

Exploring the benefits and drawbacks of September firings in college football

What goes around comes around on the coaching carousel, and the ride seems to start earlier every fall. But why is that? Just ask Scott Frost and Clay Helton. The former Nebraska and USC coaches were fired before Week 3 of the last two college football seasons — the first casualties on the coaching circuits in 2022 and 2021, respectively. And, yet, it was a second chance for Helton that helped play a part in Frost's demise. Nearly one year to the day Helton was fired at USC, he led Georgia Southern into Nebraska as a three-touchdown underdog and upset the Cornhuskers (45-42). The loss was the final straw for Nebraska supporters and Frost was fired the next morning with a 16-31 record in four-plus seasons.
