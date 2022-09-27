Read full article on original website
Report: Big Ten School Plans On Tearing Down Football Stadium
Northwestern is planning some major changes to its home field, according to a new report. The university plans to tear down Ryan Field, which opened in 1926, and construct a more modern stadium with a smaller capacity, according to Danny Ecker of ChicagoBusiness.com. "The $800M project would be privately-funded and...
NCAA Announces Penalties For Service Academy Football Program
The NCAA levied penalties against the Air Force football program and four individuals on Thursday for "recruiting violations that occurred within the academy's football program during the COVID-19 dead period." The violations are Level I infractions. As part of the agreement between Air Force and the four individuals, the program...
A quick study: LASA football embracing challenges of debut season
When Logan Abounader first heard that the Austin school district’s Liberal Arts and Science Academy would form its own athletic department beginning with the 2020-21 school year, the then-freshman at the school didn’t think of class schedules or bus routes or any other logistical issue. Instead, he immediately...
Air Force football placed on two-year probation for recruiting violations in 2020
The world of college football recruiting is like the Wild West nowadays with Name, Image and Likeness deals (NIL) ruling the roost and giving some schools massive advantages over others. It's not like those advantages haven't existed in the past, but players being able to get paid business deals of...
DePaul Implementing Women’s Sports Fee on MBB Tickets
When the DePaul athletic department discussed how they would celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, they realized they wanted to do more than a ceremony or a social media post. They decided to ask fans to put their money where their mouth is. On Wednesday, the program announced the...
Exploring the benefits and drawbacks of September firings in college football
What goes around comes around on the coaching carousel, and the ride seems to start earlier every fall. But why is that? Just ask Scott Frost and Clay Helton. The former Nebraska and USC coaches were fired before Week 3 of the last two college football seasons — the first casualties on the coaching circuits in 2022 and 2021, respectively. And, yet, it was a second chance for Helton that helped play a part in Frost's demise. Nearly one year to the day Helton was fired at USC, he led Georgia Southern into Nebraska as a three-touchdown underdog and upset the Cornhuskers (45-42). The loss was the final straw for Nebraska supporters and Frost was fired the next morning with a 16-31 record in four-plus seasons.
