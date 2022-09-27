ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Tufts Daily

Women’s soccer leaves Hamilton with draw despite control of play

Whether or not it seems fair, the winner of a soccer game is not the team that controls possession, has the most chances to score or even has the highest quality shots. Instead, the winner is decided by one simple fact: the number of times each team puts the ball into the back of the opposing team’s net. In Saturday’s NESCAC match against Hamilton, the United Soccer Coaches’ No. 6 ranked Tufts’ women’s soccer team experienced this first-hand. Despite their dominance and control of play throughout the game, they left New York with a 1–1 draw that would leave them hanging on to the top spot of the NESCAC by the skin of their teeth.
MEDFORD, MA
Tufts Daily

Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program history

In Tufts Director of Athletics John Morris’ office, a large crystal chalice, quite literally too large for the athletics trophy case in Gantcher, sits shining on a round table. It’s adorned with a removable top and the cup itself sits on a heavy black podium. The plaque on the podium reads “Tufts University, 2021-2022 Division III All-Sports Champion.”
MEDFORD, MA
Tufts Daily

Tufts cross country dominates at Bowdoin Invitational

On Sept. 24, the men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Maine to compete in the Bowdoin College Invitational. This was the team’s third meet of the season, and both teams are off to strong starts. With strength from new and returning runners, both the women’s...
MEDFORD, MA
Tufts Daily

Tufts Climate Action calls for fossil fuel divestment

Tufts Climate Action held a rally last Friday at the Mayer Campus Center Lower Patio to demand that the university fully divest from its fossil fuel holdings. The rally drew 50–75 attendees, making it one of the largest climate demonstrations on Tufts’ campus in the last three years, organizers said.
BOSTON, MA
