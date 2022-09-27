ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Muskegon 3 – 0

Holland hosted Muskegon for their 1st anual Be Nice match. The energy was high and the dome was loud for the entire match. Leading the DUTCH in aces were Jada Livingston and Madison Postma. Leading in kills were Libby LeFebre and Holly Byrd. Leading in assists was Makayla Peart. And leading the team in digs were Makayla Peart, Ari Gray and Jada Livingston.
HOLLAND, MI
Boys Varsity Tennis beats Hamilton 5 – 3

Holland traveled to Hamilton on Wednesday for a battle with the Hawkeyes. In a very tight match, the Dutch edged Hamilton, 5-3. Holland swept the doubles matches and then earned a victory at #4 singles. “This was a great match between two very even teams,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “To win 5-3 and have four of our points come from super tiebreaker victories is huge. I’m proud of our composure down the stretch when things were tight.” Holland is now 13-6-1. The Dutch will travel to Mona Shores tomorrow for their last conference match of the season.
HOLLAND, MI
Boys Varsity Tennis ties Mona Shores 4 – 4

Mona Shores hosted Holland in the final match of the conference regular season. Both teams entered the day in a tie for second place in the OK Green and would remain that way, as the two schools tied 4-4 today. Holland picked up wins at #4 singles, #1 doubles, #3 doubles, and #4 doubles. “We knew this would be very tight,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “I thought we carried over the intensity from yesterday’s match (vs. Hamilton) and did a great job playing with positive energy. We hope to keep that going in the conference tournament tomorrow.” Holland is now 13-6-2 on the year.
HOLLAND, MI
Girls Varsity Volleyball beats Grand Rapids Union HS 3 – 0

Holland traveled to Grand Rapids Union High for another conference match. Leading the Lady DUTCH were Makayla Peart with 16 assists and 10 digs; Libby LeFebre with 10 kills and 8 digs; Jada Livingston with 3 aces, 4 kills and 9 digs; and Ari Gray with 8 kills and 11 digs. Holland is now 2-3 in the conference.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

