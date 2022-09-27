Mona Shores hosted Holland in the final match of the conference regular season. Both teams entered the day in a tie for second place in the OK Green and would remain that way, as the two schools tied 4-4 today. Holland picked up wins at #4 singles, #1 doubles, #3 doubles, and #4 doubles. “We knew this would be very tight,” said Holland coach Kyle Kreps. “I thought we carried over the intensity from yesterday’s match (vs. Hamilton) and did a great job playing with positive energy. We hope to keep that going in the conference tournament tomorrow.” Holland is now 13-6-2 on the year.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO