The Noblesville Millers finished as the Lapel Regional Runner-Up on Saturday at Edgewood Golf Course in Anderson to advance to the IHSAA State Finals. Caroline Whallon backed up her Sectional Medalist performance with by earning Regional Medalist honors with a score of 71. Also contributing to the Millers were Karis Shields with 79, Jordan Adam and Josie Kelley with twin 84’s, and Olivia Fowler with 87.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO