Noblesville, IN

noblesvillemillers.com

Freshman Volleyball beats Heritage Christian School 2 – 0

The Noblesville Millers defeated the Heritage Christian Eagles 2 – 0 on Tuesday night in The Mill at Noblesville High School. Ella Coppock led the Millers in aces. Next up, the Millers travel to Hamilton Southeastern High School on Thursday to play the Hamilton Southeastern Royals.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
noblesvillemillers.com

Girls Junior Varsity Soccer beats Penn 2 – 0

The Noblesville Millers traveled to Newton Park in Lakeville on Saturday and brought home a 2 – 0 win against the Penn Kingsmen. Anna Reynolds and Meredith Soderberg each scored a goal for the Millers in the victory. The Millers host Franklin Central in their season finale on Wednesday...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
noblesvillemillers.com

Miller Girls Soccer beats Penn 3 – 1

The No. 1-ranked Noblesville Millers defeated the Penn Kingsmen 3 – 1 on Saturday at Newton Park in Lakeville. Penn scored the first goal of the game in the 19th minute and would hold onto the lead through halftime. In the 58th minute, Meredith Tippner tied the game at...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
noblesvillemillers.com

Millers Open Up New Tennis Home with 5-0 Win Over Arabians

The Millers boys tennis team opened up their new high school tennis facility on Modnay night against the Pendleton Heights Arabians. It was also the last home match of the season. The Millers dominated from start to finish to win 5-0 against the visiting Arabians. JV Millers ended their season...
PENDLETON, IN
noblesvillemillers.com

Miller Golf advances to State Finals for 4th straight year

The Noblesville Millers finished as the Lapel Regional Runner-Up on Saturday at Edgewood Golf Course in Anderson to advance to the IHSAA State Finals. Caroline Whallon backed up her Sectional Medalist performance with by earning Regional Medalist honors with a score of 71. Also contributing to the Millers were Karis Shields with 79, Jordan Adam and Josie Kelley with twin 84’s, and Olivia Fowler with 87.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

