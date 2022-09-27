Read full article on original website
Scientists believe death to be "all but certain" for Snow Cone, a North Atlantic right whale that is currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time Scientists made a heartbreaking discovery about a critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. The whale, named Snow Cone, is tangled in "heavy" fishing gear in what is at least her fifth entanglement, according to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium. The aquarium's aerial survey team spotted the entangled whale while flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Sept. 21. In...
Snow Cone is one of the last remaining reproductive female North Atlantic right whales. A North Atlantic right whale named Snow Cone was spotted by New England Aquarium researchers Wednesday tangled in fishing gear and in “extremely poor health.” The scientists say there is no hope for her survival.
(Photo : Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) Snow Cone, the vulnerable humpback whale mother who has become caught in gill nets, was discovered underweight and smeared with lice, as mentioned in local news media outlets. The Right Whale Mom. According to official statement released regarding the Snow Cone,...
