'No Longer Hope' for Endangered Mother Whale Entangled in Fishing Gear for Months, Experts Say

Scientists believe death to be "all but certain" for Snow Cone, a North Atlantic right whale that is currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time Scientists made a heartbreaking discovery about a critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. The whale, named Snow Cone, is tangled in "heavy" fishing gear in what is at least her fifth entanglement, according to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium. The aquarium's aerial survey team spotted the entangled whale while flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Sept. 21. In...
natureworldnews.com

Endangered Right Whale Mom 'Snow Cone' Spotted Covered in Lice

(Photo : Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) Snow Cone, the vulnerable humpback whale mother who has become caught in gill nets, was discovered underweight and smeared with lice, as mentioned in local news media outlets. The Right Whale Mom. According to official statement released regarding the Snow Cone,...
WILDLIFE
