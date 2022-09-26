Read full article on original website
See Inside the Eye of Hurricane Ian in Dramatic Aircraft Video
Hurricane Ian reached the western coast of Florida on Wednesday with a head full of steam. The powerful storm is bringing high winds, rain and the threat of a dangerous storm surge and flooding. In the name of research, pilots flew right into the center of the hurricane on Tuesday, capturing sobering videos and images along the way.
Hurricane Ian: Planes damaged in Florida as destructive storm makes way toward US
Strong winds have already wreaked havoc in south Florida before Hurricane Ian, now upgraded to a category 4 storm, even makes landfall on the coast.Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the US on Wednesday (28 September), bringing with it winds of up to 130 miles per hour. However, this FOX 35 Orlando footage shows the scene across the southern part of the state on Tuesday where possible tornados flipped aircraft at North Perry Airport in Hollywood. Florida's governor has warned 2.5 million residents to pay heed to the evacuation warnings and orders as the "life-threatening" storm hits. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersFlooding inundates Key West as Hurricane Ian strengthens to category 4 stormHurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast
Hurricane Ian’s rapid intensification is a sign of the world to come
On Monday morning, Hurricane Ian had wind speeds of 75 miles per hour. Just 48 hours later, those speeds had more than doubled. On Wednesday, as the storm made landfall in southwestern Florida, Ian’s wind hit 155 mph — just shy of a Category 5 storm, the most severe category for a hurricane.
Tropical Storm Ian Gains Strength
As of the latest advisory, Topical Storm Ian has maximum sustained winds of 70 MPH. Ian is expected to become a hurricane again this evening and make landfall as a hurricane on Friday, with rapid weakening forecast after landfall. On the forecast track, Ian will approach the coast of South...
National Hurricane Center Issues New Advisory Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival
The National Hurricane Center has issued several new warnings as Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and head towards Florida. Ian is currently raging over the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 3 storm. However, it is gaining momentum on its way to the Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters expect it to reach Cat 4 by the time it hits Tampa and St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning (Sept. 28).
Emergency Update: Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian strengthened to Category Two status on Monday, with wind speeds of more than 100 miles per hour as it moved toward western Cuba. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, and the storm’s impacts there may be felt as early as Tuesday, with heavy rainfall and high winds preceding the storm.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surges
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in the United States as a Category 4 storm today, 28 September.Eight million people were in the bullseye of the storm as it strengthened to just shy of a monstrous Category 5 status in the morning, packing winds of 155mph.More than 483,000 customers in Florida were without power on Wednesday because of the hurricane, according to poweroutage.us.“This is going to be a storm we talk about for many years to come,” Ken Graham, National Weather Service director said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida men play in waves as Hurricane Ian makes landfallSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit FloridaHurricane Ian headed for Florida upgraded to ‘extremely dangerous’ category 4 storm
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina as Hurricane Ian nears landfall
Rain and wind continue to pound the Triangle area leaving thousands in the dark.
Raw, miserable weather ahead for the Northeast thanks to Ian
Long after Ian crashes ashore as a hurricane in South Carolina, Ian will continue to unleash impacts as a tropical rainstorm hundreds of miles farther inland up the spine of the Appalachians and into parts of the Northeast. AccuWeather forecasters say that Ian will also play a role in the development of a new coastal storm that can prolong the effects and cause strong winds, above-normal tides, beach erosion and disruptive downpours, which will be accompanied by a notable chill in the air.
Ian’s flooding rainfall, coastal inundation to spread north well beyond Florida
Even though the storm will lose wind intensity, impacts could worsen and expand in reach as Ian tracks northward across the Southeast. AccuWeather meteorologists say impacts from powerful Hurricane Ian will last well beyond the storm's point of impact in Florida. As the calendar flips from September to October, Ian's projected path is expected to spread flooding rain and significant coastal concerns northward across the Southeast.
Florida Farmers Scramble to Reach Cattle After Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Farmers in Florida rushed to reach their cattle on Thursday after trees downed by Hurricane Ian broke fences used to contain the animals and rain from the fierce storm flooded fields used for grazing. One of the mightiest storms to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years,...
Hurricane Ian gets nasty quickly, turbocharged by warm water
Hurricane Ian is quickly gaining monstrous strength as it moves over oceans partly heated up by climate change, just like 30 other Atlantic tropical storms since 2017 that became much more powerful in less than a day. This turbo-charging of storms is likely to become even more frequent as the world gets warmer, scientists say. After getting 67% stronger in less than 22 hours from Monday to Tuesday, Ian is bearing down on Florida as a likely Category 4 hurricane that threatens to deliver a nightmare storm-surge to the Tampa Bay and southwest Florida regions. Ian’s rapid intensification occurred after it traveled over Caribbean waters that are about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) warmer than normal, largely because of climate change. Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said the warm water creates “a lot more rocket fuel for the storm.”
Tropical depression forms in the Atlantic — but forecast to fizzle out in open waters
A tropical depression formed Wednesday morning in the central Atlantic and is already forecast to dissipate in the coming days after not gaining enough strength to turn into a potential tropical storm. Tropical Depression 11 is about 770 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and has maximum sustained winds...
Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Power To Over 169,000 Florida Customers
Thousands of personnel and National Guard troops are ready to restore power and address other issues.
Meet the People Who Want to Stop the Next Hurricane by Hacking the Ocean
When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida on Wednesday, it raged through the state with a ferocity that surprised even weather experts. The Category 4 storm flooded cities, wiped out power for millions of people, and the death toll could rise into the hundreds. Since then, Ian has since been downgraded to a tropical storm before bouncing back to a Category 1 hurricane so the danger remains—and will remain for the next week.The last few days have been a sobering reminder of the power that hurricanes have, and what little we can do when they arrive. Moreover, Ian is yet another...
