WEBR TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Weber Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline Tomorrow in Securities Class Action – WEBR

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Surge Ahead Of Market Open As US Stocks Look To Fight Back After Sell-Off: Nike And Peers In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a positive start on Friday, reversing the sharp declines in the previous session. The week witnessed see-sawing movement in the market and it remains to be seen if the indices can rally hard to close the week in the green. U.S. stocks opened...
Cramer Warns Investor To Avoid This Entire Industry: 'I Do Not Want You To Touch Any Of These Stocks'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer. Everbridge Inc EVBG as it does not make money. When asked about Costamare Inc CMRE, Cramer said, "I do not want you to touch any of these stocks." Although analysts disagree with his call, with two giving CMRE a Buy rating,...
PEDEVCO, VerifyMe And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones dipped by more than 450 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Dallas Man Charged in $26 Million Real Estate Scam Involving Chinese Investors
A Dallas real estate developer accused of scamming Chinese investors out of more than $26 million was indicted Tuesday on charges of wire fraud and securities fraud. Timothy Lynch Barton, 59, president of JMJ Development Inc. and CEO of real state investment firm Carnegie Development, allegedly traveled to Hangzhou, China, to market real estate investment opportunities in Texas to Chinese investors.
