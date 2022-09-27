ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Canada drops coronavirus rules for travelers

Traveling to Canada is about to get a lot easier. Starting Oct. 1, the country is dropping all coronavirus entry and travel restrictions. That means visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, get tested, submit health information through an official online site, report symptoms, isolate or quarantine, or wear a mask on planes or trains.
TRAVEL
Complex

Canadian Government Removes Remaining Mask, Vaccine Mandates for Travel

As of Oct. 1, Canada is removing its remaining COVID-19 travel measures for all travellers entering the country, ending mask wearing on planes and trains, vaccine mandates and mandatory use of the ArriveCan app. Health minister Jean-Yves Duclos made the announcement at a press conference this morning. Other changes include:...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americans#The Public Health Agency#Transport Canada#Phac#Canadians#Democrat#Homeland Security#Global News Of Canada
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
smartmeetings.com

TWT: Canada’s Covid Veil Lifts, Biden Asks Airlines for Fee Transparency

Editor’s note: This Week in Travel (TWT) is your essential guide to smoothing the road from here to there for your attendees and yourself. In a highly anticipated move, the Government of Canada has announced “the removal of all Covid-19 entry restrictions, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada, effective October 1, 2022.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy