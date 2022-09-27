Read full article on original website
Canada drops coronavirus rules for travelers
Traveling to Canada is about to get a lot easier. Starting Oct. 1, the country is dropping all coronavirus entry and travel restrictions. That means visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, get tested, submit health information through an official online site, report symptoms, isolate or quarantine, or wear a mask on planes or trains.
Canada will drop all COVID-19 entry requirements on Oct. 1. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination or take a test before arrival.
Canada’s COVID-19 travel restrictions, including vaccination requirements, will end this month, government officials said, citing the country’s high vaccination rate against the coronavirus.
As of Oct. 1, Canada is removing its remaining COVID-19 travel measures for all travellers entering the country, ending mask wearing on planes and trains, vaccine mandates and mandatory use of the ArriveCan app. Health minister Jean-Yves Duclos made the announcement at a press conference this morning. Other changes include:...
TWT: Canada’s Covid Veil Lifts, Biden Asks Airlines for Fee Transparency
Editor’s note: This Week in Travel (TWT) is your essential guide to smoothing the road from here to there for your attendees and yourself. In a highly anticipated move, the Government of Canada has announced “the removal of all Covid-19 entry restrictions, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada, effective October 1, 2022.”
