Indianapolis, IN

FanSided

NFL takes bold step against Buccaneers Tom Brady

Is Tom Brady still having fun while playing with the Buccaneers? The answer to that remains to be seen, but he sure seems pissed off during bad games. It is more than fair to say that Tom Brady has changed slightly in his demeanor during year three with the Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
News4Jax.com

🔒 Cheer on the Jaguars as they take on the Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars host the Houston Texans for their second home game of the season at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, October 9 at 1 p.m. One News4JAX Insider can win two tickets to cheer on the team when they play their AFC South division rivals. Enter...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WISH-TV

Austin Collie & Colts-Titans Preview

In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood connect with former Colts and Patriots wide receiver Austin Collie. Collie, who still stands as BYU's all-time leading receiver, burst onto the NFL scene in Indianapolis in 2009. As a rookie, the fourth-round pick helped Peyton Manning and the Colts to a 14-2 regular season. A Super Bowl appearance followed which included two stellar playoff performances from Collie (vs. Bal vs. NYJ). His second season was even more impressive, posting 163 receiving yards in the opener against the Texans and a career-high 173 receiving yards in a Week 3 visit to Denver. However, his stellar 2010 season halted following one of the most frightening concussions in NFL history suffered against the Eagles in Philadelphia. This concussion was the first of a handful of serious injuries that ultimately cut Collie's NFL career short. In this interview, Collie revisits the highs and lows of his time with the Colts, the impact Peyton Manning had on his life, his favorite stories of playing alongside Reggie Wayne, and the special connection he still has with Indianapolis. Collie also dishes on his one season in New England, which coincidentally ended one win short of another Super Bowl trip thanks to Manning's Denver Broncos. This episode also includes a full preview of the Week 4 AFC South clash between the Colts and Texans. Thanks for stopping by!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Banged-up Chargers look to snap skid against winless Texans

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-2) at HOUSTON (0-2-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Chargers by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Los Angeles 2-1-0; Houston 2-0-1. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 5-3. LAST MEETING: Texans beat Chargers 41-29 on Dec. 26, 2021, in Houston. LAST WEEK: Chargers...
HOUSTON, TX
