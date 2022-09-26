Read full article on original website
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Lower Macungie man charged in 2021 hit-and-run crash that fatally injured bicyclist
Authorities say Anthony Michael Rutch of Lower Macungie fatally injured Alexander Zarnas of Emmaus after striking him with his car, then left the scene.
Salisbury plane crash: 1 dead after aircraft flying out of Queen City Airport crashes near home
A plane flying out of Allentown’s Queen City Airport crashed onto the lawn of a Salisbury Township house, killing one person and badly injuring another.
4 train cars derail in Bethlehem under Hill to Hill Bridge
Four train cars derailed in Bethlehem.
H2oi Wildwood: 2 charged in crashes that left 2 dead during unsanctioned street racing
Authorities announced charges Tuesday against two men in a pair of vehicle crashes — one of which killed two people — during the H2oi pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey over the weekend. Source: pennnews.
Will Hurricane Ian affect Pa.? Either way, Lehigh Valley likely in for wet weekend
While Florida feels the brunt of Hurricane Ian, the storm’s path and impact on Pa. remains unclear. But the Lehigh Valley will be in for a wet weekend.
Philadelphia police search for two suspects in fatal ambush shooting after football scrimmage
Authorities have identified the 14-year-old youth killed in a shooting that also wounded four other teens who were ambushed as they walked away from a Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage. Source: pennnews.
16-year-old charged in shooting death of Allen High School sophomore
Allentown police have made an arrest in the weekend shooting death of Allen High School sophomore Treshawn Tracy.
Lawsuit: Pa. nursing home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe
The mother of a woman with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities is suing the Philadelphia care home where her daughter Cheryl Yewdall died five days after she was found with a large paper towel or disinfecting wipe in her windpipe. Source: pennnews.
15-year-old Allen High School sophomore, JV football player killed in broad daylight shooting near Allentown park
The 15-year-old fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Center City Allentown has been identified as an Allen High School sophomore and junior varsity football player, the eighth homicide in the city so far this year. Source: Morningcall.
Allentown police officer seen in video body slamming theft suspect ‘acted appropriately,’ department says
Allentown police released a statement Tuesday saying that an officer — shown body slamming a suspect in a video circulating on social media ― acted appropriately.
Officers to face trial in Pa. girl’s death after football game
Prosecutors contend the Sharon Hill officers negligently fired at a car they wrongly believed was involved in gunfire that broke out as a football game ended.
Pennsylvania spending $45 million to establish three new state parks, first additions in nearly 20 years
Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add three new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville. Source: pennnews.
The Lehigh River watershed had more toxic pollution than almost anywhere else in the country, report finds
The Lehigh River ranked 13th in toxic chemicals, 30th in total cancer-causing chemicals and second in chemicals that could affect the ability to have children nationwide, according to a new report. Source: Morningcall.
Arrest of a prominent Bucks County activist rallies the Catholic anti-abortion right
The arrest of a prominent Catholic activist on charges he assaulted a Planned Parenthood volunteer outside a Philadelphia clinic has sparked a standoff between the anti-abortion movement and the federal government. Source: pennnews.
Top 3 Lehigh Valley area concerts: John Gorka, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Greta Van Fleet
This week’s Top 3 Lehigh Valley area concerts coming to Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem and PPL Center in Allentown.
Bird flu found in more than 30 wild geese, Pa. Game Commission says
More than 30 Canada geese found sick or dead recently at Griffin Reservoir in South Abington and Scott townships were infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu. Source: pennnews.
ProMedica Senior Care Post-Acute Patient Access Specialist in Walnutport, PA – Snagajob
Apply for a ProMedica Senior Care Post-Acute Patient Access Specialist job in Walnutport, PA. Apply online instantly. View this and more full-time ….
Pa. school district asks teacher to remove rainbow flag from classroom
Officials at a Pennsylvania school district asked a middle school teacher to take down a rainbow flag — a symbol of support for the LGBTQ community — from a classroom wall, its superintendent confirmed. Source: pennnews.
Comedy shows coming to ArtsQuest this fall
Bethlehem’s ArtsQuest Center sets the stage for a series of improv, sketch, and stand-up shows this fall.
These Pa. voters haven’t missed a single November election for at least 50 years
Pennsylvania’s Voter Hall of Fame — people who haven’t missed a single November contest for 50 consecutive cycles — have similar reasons for casting ballots every year. Source: pennnews.
