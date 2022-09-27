Read full article on original website
NJ prepares to receive migrants from Florida or Texas
If Texas or Florida were to send migrants to New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says we will welcome them. Murphy confirmed on Wednesday that he held a meeting with multiple state agencies to prepare for arrival, but did not say there was any evidence such an arrival was imminent. Many...
NY bill threatens new $50 fee to NJ drivers as congestion pricing feud heats up
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
Inflation hits inmates’ wallets, even as their wages have flatlined
Inflation drove state prison commissary prices up 11% in the past year, but prison wages haven't risen in decades. The post Inflation hits inmates’ wallets, even as their wages have flatlined appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Lawmaker blames ‘weak-on-crime’ Dems for fatal car ‘riot’ in Wildwood, NJ
WILDWOOD — New Jersey Republicans are pointing the finger at their colleagues across the aisle for this weekend's unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two people dead and a father of four hospitalized in critical condition. U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat, blamed "far-left Democrats" for the...
nj1015.com
‘Pedestrian violation’ partly to blame for many fatal crashes in NJ each year
Drivers aren't the only ones making mistakes that lead to deadly crashes on New Jersey's roads. But advocates suggest other road users are sometimes forced to put themselves in harm's way due to unsatisfactory roadway design. Each year from 2017 through 2020 (the latest year with a full report), according...
Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding
Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
Top Murphy adviser approved as N.J. attorney general over Republican objections
One of Gov. Phil Murphy’s closest advisers was confirmed Thursday to New Jersey’s top law enforcement post despite objections from Republican lawmakers over the appointment. The state Senate gave final approval for Matthew Platkin to officially become the state’s 56th attorney general by a vote of 24-10 at...
insidernj.com
Murphy Announces Nominations to the New Jersey State Board of Education
Governor Phil Murphy today announced his nominations of Mary Bennett, Dr. Kwanghee Jung, and Dr. Claudine Keenan to the New Jersey State Board of Education. Their nominations will be sent to Senate for confirmation. “I am proud to announce my nominations to the State Board of Education today as I...
Spadea bringing the fight for normal to South Jersey (Opinion)
As you know, I spend a lot of time helping out local candidates in Bergen County and Ocean County and the areas in between. We're getting larger and larger crowds joining me on the trail as we build momentum for common sense ideas that will restore liberty, prosperity and, yes, sanity to the Garden State.
Feds slam N.J. bank for discriminatory lending, reach $13M settlement
Lakeland Bank must pay $13 million to settle federal claims that it avoided giving loans to Black and Hispanic clients in greater Newark. The post Feds slam N.J. bank for discriminatory lending, reach $13M settlement appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
You’re not from New Jersey unless …
On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
roi-nj.com
Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
NJ man dies after getting shot in the head by Marine during bar fight
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man shot in the head outside a bar early Saturday has died and the gunman has been charged with murder. Chad Stuart, 31, of Clayton, was shot with a single round at about 4:40 a.m. at Villari's Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in the Franklinville section.
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
Wow! The Oldest Tree in New Jersey is Real American History
This is a story with deep roots! yes, pun intended. There may be no better way of judging time and history than when you are dealing with "trees". It is a way to estimate actual time and give age even when dealing with subjects that can be nearly 500 years old.
A new and mysterious disease in NJ is killing off certain trees
Beech leaf disease, which has been killing beech trees in New Jersey, is a new disease that was discovered in Ohio in 2012. Not much is known about it, said Rosa Yoo, forest health specialist with the New Jersey Forest Service. What is known, however, is that the disease is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm.
