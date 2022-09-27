ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding

Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
Murphy Announces Nominations to the New Jersey State Board of Education

Governor Phil Murphy today announced his nominations of Mary Bennett, Dr. Kwanghee Jung, and Dr. Claudine Keenan to the New Jersey State Board of Education. Their nominations will be sent to Senate for confirmation. “I am proud to announce my nominations to the State Board of Education today as I...
You’re not from New Jersey unless …

On Monday's show we took stories from people who had seen a bear in New Jersey. This might not seem a big thing, especially if you live in a county like Warren. But for some of us, it feels like a missing checkbox. With bears spotted in all 21 counties...
Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
