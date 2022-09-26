The latest iOS update brings an overhaul to the lock screen, but it might not be to everyone's tastes. With iOS 16, Apple is changing the way you interact with notifications on your iPhone's lock screen — so much so that the notifications now show up in a different location. By default, you'll see notifications at the bottom of the lock screen where they are stacked on top of one another. That's a big change for a lot of people.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO