Internet

TechSpot

indianweb

HackerNoon

React Hooks Added in the Svix React Library

At Svix, we value developer experience. That's why we release our client library across a wide range of languages, including JavaScript/TypeScript. And today, we're bolstering our tooling in one of the most popular JavaScript frontend frameworks: React. Many Svix users are interested in building custom, branded Consumer App Portals for...
Digital Trends

How to move notifications to the top on iOS 16’s lock screen

The latest iOS update brings an overhaul to the lock screen, but it might not be to everyone's tastes. With iOS 16, Apple is changing the way you interact with notifications on your iPhone's lock screen — so much so that the notifications now show up in a different location. By default, you'll see notifications at the bottom of the lock screen where they are stacked on top of one another. That's a big change for a lot of people.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
HackerNoon

Let’s Understand Chrome V8 - Chapter 18: Understanding Bytecode and How to Debug it

Welcome to other chapters of Let’s Understand Chrome V8. The bytecode is implemented using CodeStubAssembler (CSA), which can be roughly regarded as an assembly. Bytecode is loaded in a de-serialized manner during V8 startup, with no symbol table. So I want to tell you: CAS is obscure in a static analysis. Moreover, we can’t get the source code of the bytecode in debugging. This article will talk about how to debug bytecode at the assembly level and see its execution details.
TechCrunch

Meta says ad-free Instagram client The OG App breaks its rules

Separately, Un1feed said that Meta disabled all team members’ personal Instagram and Facebook accounts. Meta didn’t specify if they asked Apple to remove the app from the App Store, but it said that the app breached its rules. “This app violates our policies and we’re taking all appropriate...
Android Police

A Google Pixel Watch Fast Pair prompt has been spotted in the wild

We're eagerly anticipating more official information about the upcoming Google Pixel Watch, but in the meantime, we're hearing a lot about the new wearable through other channels. Over the summer, a leak indicated that there'll be a new app specifically for Google's smartwatch, separate from the existing Wear OS app. We now have additional confirmation of this: a Fast Pair notification for the Pixel Watch has been spotted in the wild, and it mentions downloading a "device app" to get the watch set up.
HackerNoon

Build a Free Personal Heroku with Oracle Cloud and Dokku

Heroku is one of the most beloved companies on the internet for me and for many others. However, many feel orphaned due to their decision to terminate their free products. Some other free or cheap services can replace part of Heroku’s free products, but what about having your own hosting solution for your apps on the cloud for free?
HackerNoon

Generating Dependable Locators for Web Testing, Data Scrapy

Suppose you do any Web UI testing automation or web data scrapy. In that case, you probably spend a large chunk of development time finding elements on a web page, such as input, checkbox, submit button, table, and divs. It can be challenging to locate the correct elements, especially when they lack unique attributes, such as id, name, and class names; it is even worse if the attributes are dynamic. For example, the id is always changed when opening the page.
