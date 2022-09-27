Read full article on original website
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'
The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ
DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
Chicago Bulls and Sportfive Expand Partnership to grow the team's presence in France
Global sports marketing agency will help the six-time NBA Champions expand digital following and brand partnerships ahead of the regular season game in Paris in January 2023. The Chicago Bulls and SPORTFIVE today announced an expansion of their existing partnership that will see the global sports marketing agency work with the team to develop a comprehensive strategy to support its efforts to grow its fan base and business in France.
Lakers Announce 2022-23 Coaching Staff
The Los Angeles Lakers have named Chris Jent, Jordan Ott, J.D. DuBois, Schuyler Rimmer and Zach Peterson as assistant coaches on Head Coach Darvin Ham’s staff, joining Phil Handy, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek, it was announced today. Jent most recently served as an assistant coach with the Atlanta...
Healthy LaVine and DeRozan ready to lead 22-23 Bulls as an All-Star duo
DeMar definitely is Butch. "You can always tighten up on everything,” DeMar DeRozan was saying earlier this week. “I haven’t met anybody that has perfected anything in any type of craft. As long as you’re adding something small, no matter how small it is, to something you already have, it’s beneficial. That’s how I look at it, understanding games differently, watching how to score differently, how to finish. There are still so many ways that this game can be figured out.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Timberwolves, Bally Sports North and WCCO Radio Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule
Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with Bally Sports North, today announced their television broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season. For the seventh consecutive year, all regular season games will be televised on regional or national television. The network’s broadcast schedule includes 78 regular season games, which will be televised on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports North Extra, will also be streamed on the Bally Sports app and Bally Sports+. WCCO Radio will continue as the team’s flagship radio station, a designation it has held since the 2011-12 NBA season.
Charge Finalize Coaching Staff for 2022-23 Season
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have announced the staff that will serve in support of Head Coach Mike Gerrity for the 2022-23 season. Chris Darnell returns as Associate Head Coach and Kendall Chones returns as an Assistant Coach. New additions for 2022-23 include Omar Cook & D.J. Ham as Assistant Coaches, Daniel Gibson as Assistant Coach Program Apprentice/Scout, Willie Williams as Video Coordinator, and Jamie Pasquin as Strength & Conditioning Coach.
Report: Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder agree on 8-player trade
The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder came to terms on a trade Thursday evening, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Eight players in total will be involved, four from each team, as well as a 2025 second-round pick headed to Houston. Houston gets:. Derrick Favors. Ty Jerome. Moe Harkless. Theo...
Supporting the Stars
First of all, that statement needs to be qualified, because there are varying levels of “star.” LeBron James? Stephen Curry? All-time super stars. They’re different. Those two Hall of Famers require so much defensive attention that double-teams are the norm. One of the new Lakers for the...
The Chase Down Pod - Media Day Takeaways with Wine and Gold Radio
Justin and Carter are joined by Rafa Hernandez-Brito and Joe Gabriele from Wine and Gold Radio to discuss their biggest takeaways from Cavaliers media day and react to Dean Wade's contract extension. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
Who should be the Bulls starting point guard with Lonzo Ball out?
So who should start at point guard for the Bulls this season?. This class is a multiple choice test. I prefer those since those fill-in exams probably kept me from getting into Harvard. Or Hofstra, for that matter. A: Goran Dragić. Known as the dragon, the fire breathing 6-3 guard...
NBA Offseason 2022: Everything you may have missed
A lot has happened in the 103 days since the Golden State Warriors hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy on June 16 to celebrate their fourth NBA championship in an eight-year span. If you haven’t been locked in throughout this busy summer, we’ve got you covered with everything you may...
NBA Real Training Camp heads to Dallas
Fresh off their deepest playoff run in over a decade, the Dallas Mavericks are back on the court preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season. With training camp officially open, the Mavericks have granted access to NBA TV to capture the action and bring it to you live and for free on the new NBA App.
Five things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 29, 2022
Wednesday marked the 2022-23 season debut of the Pelicans Podcast, highlighted by the guest appearance of ESPN’s Malika Andrews. The host of “NBA Today” discussed how much she’s looking forward to watching New Orleans play this season, while also participating in a game of “Chop It or Drop It” with us, a concept “borrowed” from her show.
"I Believe In Them" | Veteran Olynyk A Perfect Match For New-Look Jazz
For Kelly Olynyk, it's deja vu all over again. After being drafted in 2013 and traded a few weeks later to the Boston Celtics, Olynyk was excited to be a part of a team with major championship aspirations. But then everything changed. Headlined by then-GM Danny Ainge, Boston underwent a...
CareSource and Atlanta Hawks Announce Multi-Year Partnership
Partnership to Support Community Engagement and Wellness Throughout Metro Atlanta. ATLANTA (September 27, 2022) – The Atlanta Hawks and CareSource, a leading non-profit health plan, today announced a multi-year agreement that includes initiatives focused on the health and wellness of the Atlanta community and underserved families. Throughout this integrated partnership, CareSource and the Hawks will work together to make a meaningful impact in Atlanta. As part of the agreement, CareSource will be designated as proud partner of the Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks and their branding will be featured throughout the award-winning State Farm Arena.
C’s Lock In for Day 1 of Camp: ‘Everyone’s Focused on One Goal’￼
After dealing with the past week’s challenges, returning to the basketball court was exactly what the Boston Celtics needed. The team hit the hardwood at Auerbach Center Tuesday morning for the first practice of training camp, and they were locked in from the get-go. “It was a great day,”...
Fantasy Basketball: Point guard draft tiers
The 2022-23 NBA season is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start getting ready for your fantasy basketball drafts. Fantasy analyst Dan Titus is putting in the work on his draft rankings as well as his position-by-position tiers — starting with the point guards below — to help you be prepared when you’re on the clock.
1 player on every team with something to prove
The phrase “chip on your shoulder” predates the invention of basketball itself, when boys (and possibly men) in the 1800s would literally carry a chip of wood on their shoulder and dare a predetermined foe to knock it off, opening the door for an actual fight to take place.
