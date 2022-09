The Memphis Grizzlies are a team that’s on the rise, filled with young, hungry players who are only getting better. The Grizzlies proved that they belong with the NBA’s elites last season, pushing the eventual champions Golden State Warriors to a hard-fought six-game series. Led by the 23-year old Ja Morant, who is filled to the brim with confidence that he thought the Grizzlies should have knocked off the Warriors, the Grizzlies will be assured of their hopes of staying at the top of the Western Conference entering training camp.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO