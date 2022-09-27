Read full article on original website
Scott Leaps into Top Five as Troy Finishes Fifth in GMAC Invitational
GADSDEN, Ala. – Brantley Scott of the Troy University men's golf team netted his best finish of the 2022 campaign on Tuesday morning after shooting a 72 to earn him a tied for a fifth-place finish at the GMAC Invitational played at RTJ Silver Lakes. The Trojans moved up...
Troy Travels to Southern Miss as Conference Members for First Time
TROY, Ala. – Conference play continues for Troy volleyball as they hit the road to Hattiesburg, Miss, to take on Southern Miss for the first time as a member of the Sun Belt Conference. The weekend series will start on September 30 at 6 p.m. and conclude on Saturday, October 1 at 3 p.m., with both matches streaming on ESPN+.
Anniston's RMC Golf Classic
Anniston, AL – The RMC Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Golf Classic will be Wednesday, October 5th, 2022. Last year they had 62 teams that participated to bring in over $140,000 to benefit cancer prevention and awareness in the community. They were able to purchase ultra sound equipment for the imaging department and a motion management system for the radiation oncology department.
Troy Announces Ticket Specials & Promotions for Southern Miss Game
TROY, Ala. – Coming off a thrilling win over Marshall in front of the fourth-largest crowd in the history of The Vet, Troy Athletics announced a series of ticket specials and special promotions surrounding the Trojans' next home game on Oct. 8 against Southern Miss. Fans can purchase buy...
Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race
On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season. A California native, Alan started attending the University...
Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
Etowah, Southside, West End receive votes in latest ASWA football poll
Others receiving votes: Austin (4-2) 6, Sparkman (4-1) 6, Prattville (3-2) 4, Vestavia Hills (2-3) 1. Others receiving votes: Gardendale (3-2) 15, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (3-2) 5, Benjamin Russell (4-1) 3, Briarwood Christian (3-2) 3, McGill-Toolen Catholic (3-2) 3, Helena (5-1) 2, Center Point (5-1) 1, Wetumpka (5-1) 1.
35 Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Nearly three dozen Alabama high school football games scheduled for Friday will now be played Thursday night due tohurricane-related weather concerns. Watch the latest weather forecast in the video above. The AHSAA said a total of 35 games have been rescheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m....
10 Strange but True NASCAR Stories about Talladega Superspeedway
It remains a popular tale—backed by 192 years of evidence—that NASCAR president Bill France built his massive Talladega Superspeedway atop a sacred Native American burial site in eastern Alabama. As local legend goes, the land near Eastaboga was cursed for all time when President Andrew Jackson forced three long-established tribes to relocate to Oklahoma along the infamous “Trail of Tears.”
Talladega Superspeedway to Provide Refuge for Hurricane Ian Evacuees in Three Specific Campgrounds
With the growing threat of Hurricane Ian off the Gulf Coast, Talladega Superspeedway will offer a portion of its campgrounds for FREE to evacuees seeking temporary refuge, beginning Wednesday (September 28) morning at 9 a.m. CDT. The offer to families comes as the track prepares for thousands of fans who...
Body recovered Wednesday afternoon from Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama
A body was found Wednesday afternoon in Noccalula Falls Park in east Alabama, officials said. The Gadsden Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person in Black Creek gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge, the city said in a statement Wednesday night. First responders...
Miss USA 2022: Meet 51 women competing for the crown, including Miss Alabama USA
Katelyn Vinson of Dothan is ready to smile, strut and sparkle this weekend, appearing on the national stage. As Miss Alabama USA, she’s competing in the 2022 Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nev. A total of 51 women will vie for the title, and you can see their photos in the gallery at the top of this post.
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
What you need to know about buying + selling a home–from Alabama’s Top Realtor for 17 years
When she got into real estate 31 years ago, Stephanie Robinson knew she loved houses and helping people find new friends. Now that she’s been Alabama’s top Realtor for 17 years, we thought it would be fun to ask her some of our audience’s most pressing homebuying questions. Here’s what she told us.
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
Alabama Power crews prepping for Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Power crews are on standby waiting to see if Hurricane Ian makes it’s way here and knocks out any power. Communications Director Anthony Cook said they ordered extra parts and equipment in anticipation of hurricane season, so supply chain issues won’t delay any power restoration or repairs.
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to north Alabama
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
3 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they all have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list?
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going
Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
