Mack Brown Midweek UNC News & Notes: ACC Opener, New Start

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina’s first game in ACC league play arrives in three days, with the Tar Heels facing visiting Virginia Tech. UNC coach Mack Brown met with reporters Wednesday morning for his final media availability ahead of Saturday’s scheduled game at Kenan Stadium, which could be impacted by the path of Hurricane Ian.
Duke’s Jeremy Roach has interesting quote on loss to UNC in Final Four

As a new season approaches for the UNC basketball program, they are looking to build off a run to the Final Four a year ago. A Final Four in which they beat Duke for the second time in three meetings last season, ending the Blue Devils’ season and Coach K’s. Former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero said he still thinks about that UNC loss to this day when he was making the media rounds for the NBA Draft back in June. But his former teammate had a different opinion on the game. Among the Blue Devils that are returning this year is guard...
Beau Maye joins UNC basketball program for 2022-23 season

Another member of the Maye family is joining a UNC sports team. With Drake Maye finding success as the quarterback of the football team early on, his brother Beau is set to join the Tar Heels’ basketball program and follow in the footsteps of his older brother Luke. Inside Carolina reported on Wednesday that Beau Maye will walk-on as a member of the basketball team for the 2022-23 season, joining Hubert Davis’ squad. The 6-foot-9 Maye played at Cornelius (N.C.) Hough high school and enrolled at UNC. He’s the third Maye brother to play athletics at North Carolina and the fourth to play college athletics. His father, Mark, played college football for the Tar Heels as well. The Tar Heels opened up practice this week for the upcoming season and are considered one of the favorites to win it all. There’s a chance we could see Beau in some games this year as part of Blue Steele on the bench if the Tar Heels do produce some blowouts this year. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
Everything UVA DC John Rudzinski said ahead of Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski met with the media on Wednesday after practice to talk about UVA's matchup against Duke. Here is everything he had to say. Going back to the ejection for Nick Jackson and the targeting, how tough is that play on the defender right now?
Four-star Kendrick Raphael mixing old, new schools

Naples (Fla.) High senior running back Kendrick Raphael has undergone a lot of changes since he officially visited NC State on June 3-5. Raphael went to NC State and then followed with an official visit to Iowa last June, and verbally committed to the Hawkeyes June 13. That lasted until Sept. 21, though some schools hadn’t stopped recruiting the Rivals.com four-star running back.
