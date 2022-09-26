Read full article on original website
Vets Helped Pitt Build Best Roster of Jeff Capel Era
The Pitt Panthers used their upperclassmen to put together some major recruiting wins.
Mack Brown Midweek UNC News & Notes: ACC Opener, New Start
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina’s first game in ACC league play arrives in three days, with the Tar Heels facing visiting Virginia Tech. UNC coach Mack Brown met with reporters Wednesday morning for his final media availability ahead of Saturday’s scheduled game at Kenan Stadium, which could be impacted by the path of Hurricane Ian.
Tipoff Times Announced for 2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Season
Tipoff times have been announced for all but four games on the 2022-2023 UVA men's basketball schedule
Wake Forest Football vs. Army kickoff time announced
It took a Traveon Redd pick-six off a fake punt to flip things in the favor of Wake Forest last season in a wild 70-56 victory last year at Army, in probably one of the more frustrating defensive performances of the Clawson Era. The Black Knights (1-2) will head to...
Duke’s Jeremy Roach has interesting quote on loss to UNC in Final Four
As a new season approaches for the UNC basketball program, they are looking to build off a run to the Final Four a year ago. A Final Four in which they beat Duke for the second time in three meetings last season, ending the Blue Devils’ season and Coach K’s. Former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero said he still thinks about that UNC loss to this day when he was making the media rounds for the NBA Draft back in June. But his former teammate had a different opinion on the game. Among the Blue Devils that are returning this year is guard...
NC State DB Devan Boykin ahead of top-10 meeting with Clemson
NC State defensive back Devan Boykin spoke with members of the media following practice Tuesday ahead of the Pack's top-10 meeting with Clemson.
The Details of UNC's Players-Only Meeting
Defensive lineman Ray Vohasek explains how the North Carolina defense responded to the loss to Notre Dame.
Capel says he has best team yet at Pitt
Adding 7 new players including a 4-star guard and a couple of graduate transfers, what Jeff Capel says about this year’s Pitt basketball team
NC State G Terquavion Smith on newcomers, starting practice
NC State guard Terquavion Smith spoke with members of the media ahead of the official start to practice.
News & Notes From Mack Brown’s Press Conference to Begin Virginia Tech Week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Mack Brown met with reporters Monday for his first media availability of the week that leads to Saturday’s game against visiting Virginia Tech, the ACC opener for the Tar Heels. UNC (3-1) is coming off its first defeat of the season,...
ACC men's basketball announces 2022-23 conference slate with tipoffs, TV designations
College hoops will be here before we know it. Another bellwether is blowing the way of the hardwood with the ACC announcing its full conference slate with TV designations and tipoff times. While the occasional blizzard or other oddity has tweaked a basketball schedule or two in the past, this...
Beau Maye joins UNC basketball program for 2022-23 season
Another member of the Maye family is joining a UNC sports team. With Drake Maye finding success as the quarterback of the football team early on, his brother Beau is set to join the Tar Heels’ basketball program and follow in the footsteps of his older brother Luke. Inside Carolina reported on Wednesday that Beau Maye will walk-on as a member of the basketball team for the 2022-23 season, joining Hubert Davis’ squad. The 6-foot-9 Maye played at Cornelius (N.C.) Hough high school and enrolled at UNC. He’s the third Maye brother to play athletics at North Carolina and the fourth to play college athletics. His father, Mark, played college football for the Tar Heels as well. The Tar Heels opened up practice this week for the upcoming season and are considered one of the favorites to win it all. There’s a chance we could see Beau in some games this year as part of Blue Steele on the bench if the Tar Heels do produce some blowouts this year. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
With No Talks of Moving Game, UNC Preparing to Play Saturday
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Mack Brown said he hasn’t had any discussions with school officials, such as athletics director Bubba Cunningham, or the ACC league office about the path of Hurricane Ian and its possible impact on Saturday’s football game against Virginia Tech. Brown...
Everything UVA DC John Rudzinski said ahead of Duke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski met with the media on Wednesday after practice to talk about UVA's matchup against Duke. Here is everything he had to say. Going back to the ejection for Nick Jackson and the targeting, how tough is that play on the defender right now?
Four-star Kendrick Raphael mixing old, new schools
Naples (Fla.) High senior running back Kendrick Raphael has undergone a lot of changes since he officially visited NC State on June 3-5. Raphael went to NC State and then followed with an official visit to Iowa last June, and verbally committed to the Hawkeyes June 13. That lasted until Sept. 21, though some schools hadn’t stopped recruiting the Rivals.com four-star running back.
