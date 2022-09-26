ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland, CA

SBLive's Northern Section Top 10 football rankings: Top three remains the same

By Justin Couchot
 4 days ago

The top-3 teams remain the same in this week’s SBLive’s Northern Section rankings, but after a standout performance in the Battle of the Axe Orland enters the top-5 for the first time in the 2022 season.

Orland gets a tough test this week against No. 9 Durham in what looks to be the Northern Section’s game of the week. Durham is coming off a win against Paradise and a bye week, and Orland is coming off a blowout win against Willows. Both teams enter the game undefeated.

East Nicolaus also makes its first appearance in the top-5, coming in at No. 5. The Trojans and the Spartans made the biggest jump of the week, moving up from No. 7 and 8.

Chico and its youthful bunch continued to struggle as the Panthers, who sat as high as No. 3 in week 2, fell in the standings for a third straight week to No. 8.

Fall River dropped the most in the standings, three spots to No. 7, due to the jump up by East Nicolaus and Orland.

For a second consecutive week no new teams entered SBLive’s Northern Section Top 10 this week.

SBLive Northern Section Top 10 football rankings (records through 9/24/22)

1. Foothill-Palo Cedro (3-1 record)
Last week rank: No. 1
Last week game: Beat Fortuna 45-17
Next game: Friday vs. Corning
Foothill enters its final game before the start of Eastern Athletic League play. After two tough matchups to open the season, Foothill has faced two sub-.500 teams and will get another one this week in Corning. QB Davis Smith continues to lead the offense with eight passing touchdowns, and no interceptions. Smith completed 13 of 20 passes for 210 yards and three TDs last week against Fortuna.

2. Pleasant Valley-Chico (3-1)
Last week rank: No. 2
Last week game: Bye
Next game: Friday vs. Rancho Cotate
The Vikings put the bye to good use to heal numerous injuries. QB Elijah Sanchez was not fully healthy in PV’s loss to Oak Ridge Sept. 15, and its other QB Hayden Rick was out with a high ankle sprain. Head coach Mark Cooley said Rick will be the starter. Both QBs are banged up heading into Friday's game with Cotate, one of the top teams from the North Coast Section.

3. Enterprise (5-0)
Last week rank: No. 3
Last week game: Beat Oroville 70-12
Next game: Oct. 7 vs. Pleasant Valley
The Hornets continued their scoring onslaught, having now outscored opponents 274-30. Senior RB Davion Welch (38 carries, 393 yards, four TDs) leads the rushing attack and sophomore QB JJ Johnson (43 of 75, 756 yards, 15 TDs; 19 carries, 230 yards) has been a great dual threat. Holden Matthews (16 catches, 328 yards, six TDs) and Elijah Goss (nine catches, 168 yards, five TDs) are top receivers. Special teams have also excelled, with three returns (two punt, one kickoff) for touchdowns vs. Oroville.

4. Orland (4-0)
Last week rank: No. 7
Last week game: Beat Willows 55-6
Next game: Friday vs. Durham
The Trojans continue to move up the rankings after entering the season at No. 9. This marks their highest ranking this season. QB Grant Foster leads his team in rushing (92 carries, 875 yards, seven TDs), but features other top backs in Jaime Albarran (85, 391, 5) and Lucas Landeros (16, 103, 2). The Trojans get a tough test against No. 9 Durham, which uses a big offensive line to run a versatile offense with many weapons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNmed_0iBfgR0e00
Orland takes home the axe after a 55-6 win over Willows last week. Photo: Justin Couchot.

5. East Nicolaus-Nicolaus (3-1)
Last week rank: No. 8
Last week game: Beat Nevada Union 24-0
Next game: Friday vs. Lindhurst
The Spartans climbed three spots thanks in part to QB Tyler Grigsby (16 of 22, 263 yards, 3 TDs; 49 carries, 462 yards, three TDs) and RB Rhett Risse (59, 462, 7). Three other Spartans rushers have run for at least 100 yards as a team, combining for 1,323 yards and 13 TDs on the ground. The Spartans pass defense has been stout as well, combining for nine sacks (3.5 by Risse) and a pair of interceptions.

6. University Prep-Redding (5-0)
Last week rank: No. 5
Last week game: Beat Las Plumas 17-7
Next game: Oct. 7 at Lassen
University Prep, a D3 team, got a win against D2I Las Plumas in its final nonleague game. QB Sawyer Hokanson passed for 169 yards and one TD and RB Ryan Dyab ran for 113 yards and a TD, as the Panthers took a 17-0 lead into halftime. Lassen has lost three straight after a win to start its season, having allowed 109 points. The Panthers have scored 128 points and allowed 39.

7. Fall River-McArthur (4-0)
Last week rank: No. 4
Last week game: Beat Quincy 35-0
Next game: Friday at Mt. Shasta
The Bulldogs passed the ball just three times against Quincy, however the two completed passes — one by Brandon Brown and one by Cannon Oilar — went for 79 yards and a pair of TDs. Five rushers combined to run the ball 35 times for 227 yards and three TDs.

8. Chico (1-4)
Last week rank: No. 6
Last week game: Lost to West Park 34-19
Next game: Oct. 7 vs. Red Bluff
The Panthers dropped their third straight as they continue to battle an abundance of injuries and youth. QB Jaden Neugebaur started but QB Azari Cruz replaced him on the second drive. The Panthers offense continued to struggle without offensive tackle Travis Dobson, who head coach Jason Alvistur said is out for the season. They were also without running backs Dylan O’Hair, who is out with a broken collar bone, and Dion Coleman, who is recovering from a knee injury he sustained last season. Coleman was in uniform and is cleared to play, but Alvistur said he is currently working into game-ready shape in hopes of being back for EAL play Oct. 7. Coleman is one of the most dynamic and productive players in the section.

9. Durham (4-0)
Last week rank: No. 9
Last week game: Bye
Next game: Friday at Orland
The Trojans face their toughest opponent Friday, and it will be a test for the team that has outscored its opponents 103-25 thus far. Durham runs a balanced offense led by QB Ryan Doyle (37 of 69, 419 yards, five TDs; 31 carries, 146 yards, two TDs) and RBs Andrew King (27, 123, 2) and Gavin Keene (35, 120, 2). Orland has allowed 45 points and scored 121.

10. Colusa (5-0)
Last week rank: No. 10
Last week game: Beat Biggs 32-0
Next game: Oct. 7 vs. Pierce-Colusa
The RedHawks offense has been balanced between QB Bo Coronado (54-84, 895 yards, 11 TDs) and six rushers who have combined for 117 carries, 782 yards and 14 TDs.

On the bubble: Red Bluff (3-1), Pierce-Arbuckle (3-2)

Games of the Week
* No. 4 Orland (4-0) at No. 9 Durham (4-0): The tough defense of Orland faces off the strong offense of Durham in a battle of two undefeated teams.

* No. 2 Pleasant Valley (3-1) at Rancho Cotate (3-1), Friday: Both teams are coming off bye weeks.

* Shasta (1-3) at Paradise (1-3), Friday: Former Eastern Athletic League team Paradise faces off against the EAL’s Shasta, a team who is fifth in the EAL standings.

* Lassen (1-3) at Las Plumas (1-3), Friday: Las Plumas, a D2 school, and Lassen, a D3 school, face off with both schools in need of a win ahead of the start of league play.

