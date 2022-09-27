ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore dressed up to party like it's 2019 for F1 return

By Martin ABBUGAO, Roslan RAHMAN, Mladen ANTONOV
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix /AFP

With tickets selling fast and party suites costing up to $70,000 a night, Singapore is putting the pedal to the metal when it hosts Asia's first Formula One race this weekend since the pandemic.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to converge for the Singapore Grand Prix from Friday to Sunday as the night race roars back after a two-year absence because of Covid.

Adding to the party atmosphere, Red Bull's Max Verstappen could retain his world title on the floodlit street circuit around the Marina Bay district.

But one of the most glamorous races on the F1 calendar has always been about more than just the racing.

Away from the track, the city-state will be letting its hair down with concerts by Westlife, Black Eyed Peas and Suede, plus American rapper Fatman Scoop and Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens.

More upscale parties are boasting caviar and champagne on the menu, and diners can dig into an F1-themed "Roaring Dinner Feast" and "Fuel Up Brunch".

About 25 corporate meetings and events, including the Forbes Global CEO Conference, are also scheduled, allowing executives to mix work and play.

"It signals to the world that Singapore is back in business and that our ability to stage world-class, high-quality events remains undimmed," Ong Ling Lee, an executive director at Singapore Tourism Board (STB), told AFP.

Authorities have not released numbers, but ticket sales for Singapore's biggest event since the pandemic have already exceeded 2019, when 268,000 spectators watched, said Ong.

Race tickets cost from Sg$98 ($70) to nearly Sg$10,000.

- 'Coming-out-of-Covid party' -

Singapore is gearing up for its first grand prix since 2019 /AFP

Singapore has removed all Covid restrictions, except for mask-wearing inside buses and metro trains, after vaccinating most of its population of nearly six million and deciding to live with the virus.

"From a global perspective, this is the brightest light to shine on Singapore since the pandemic," Song Seng Wun, an economist with CIMB Private Banking, told AFP.

"This is Singapore's grand coming-out-of-Covid party."

Covid wrecked Singapore's economy with its deepest-ever recession in 2020 and in 2021 visitor arrivals plunged to 330,000, from 19.12 million in 2019.

But it shifted to endemicity earlier this year and last week overtook Hong Kong as Asia's premier finance centre in a global ranking list.

Seeing Singapore emphatically open up has "put pressure" on other Asian economies such as Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong to also relax travel curbs, said Song.

"Formula One is also shining the spotlight on Asia in terms of who is seriously going back to business."

Hotel bookings have been brisk, even with room rates estimated to be up to 50 percent higher than they were pre-Covid.

Prices have surged past Sg$2,000 a night, especially for those around the circuit.

"There's a lot of pent-up demand for those race enthusiasts looking forward to come back to Singapore," said Marcus Hanna, managing director of Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel The Stamford.

- $70,000 party suite -

For many, the socialising is as important as the racing.

F1 after-party specialist Amber Lounge has a "Noir Suite" for up to 25 people at the five-star Fullerton Bay Hotel costing Sg$100,000 a night. The hotel's F1-inspired dishes include a "Pit Stop Cake".

People take pictures of a life-sized LEGO F1 car in Singapore /AFP

The nearby Marina Bay Sands casino and hotel complex is offering a "Mandala Weekender", where guests can enjoy a variety of musical entertainment and parties.

US hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, Grammy-nominated artist Kelis and popular British drum and bass musicians Rudimental are among those featured.

The tourism board said that the F1 has generated more than Sg$1.5 billion in tourism receipts since its Singapore debut in 2008.

"For me, it's not just about the race, I want to go around to see who is coming to the party, to see whether the buzz has come back," said Song, the economist.

"I think it's back with a vengeance."

NME

Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed

Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
WORLD
tripsavvy.com

Malaysia Is the Latest Country to Launch a Digital Nomad Visa

Following in the footsteps of Spain, Italy, and Indonesia, Malaysia is finally getting in on the digital nomad visa game, eager to draw remote workers seeking easy access to the country's famed tropical islands and rainforests. The DE Rantau program, which will launch on Oct. 1, will allow digital freelancers,...
TRAVEL
NME

Epik High announce further tour dates in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Taiwan

Epik High have announced three more tour dates in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Taiwan. Announced as part of ‘Chapter 2’ of the Asian leg of their ‘Epik High Is Here’ tour, the trio will resume the tour on November 30 in Manila, before moving to Kuala Lumpur on December 2. Epik High will then visit Taipei on December 4. Ticketing and venue details for these dates are yet to be revealed.
MUSIC
AFP

Stocks rally with sterling after surprise move by Bank of England

Global stock markets rallied on Wednesday in volatile trading after a surprise intervention by the Bank of England pressured bond yields in Britain and the United States and lifted the pound. The "intervention helped calm markets and led to a reversal of a spike (in bond yields) that we had seen earlier this morning," said Angelo Kourkafas of Edward Jones.
STOCKS
htrends.com

U.S. Dominates As Global Airport Megahubs Slow to Recover Post-Pandemic

While London Heathrow (LHR) maintained its first-place ranking among European hubs, its global ranking dropped from #1 in 2019 to #22 this year. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) and Frankfurt Airport (FRA) experienced similar drops, falling out of the top 10 to #27 and #30. Chicago O’Hare (ORD) is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Japanese and foreign dignitaries paid tribute to assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe at a state funeral on Tuesday that drew both mourners and protesters to central Tokyo. But the decision to give him a state funeral -- only the second for a former premier in the post-war period -- has provoked opposition, with around 60 percent of Japanese against the event in recent polls.
INDIA
