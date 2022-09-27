ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Battling market forces, BOJ conducts special operation to curb rising yields

Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said it would purchase Japanese government bonds in a special operation on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield brushing against the 0.25% policy ceiling as the central bank battles a relentless upward surge in global rates.

The BOJ stands alone among developed markets in keeping the short-term policy rate negative, in addition to pinning the zero long-term yield, citing tepid wage growth, relatively low core consumer inflation compared with peers, and a fragile economic recovery.

The BOJ will purchase debt with 10- to 25-year maturities worth 100 billion yen ($692.28 million), and securities with 5- to 10-year maturities worth 150 billion yen.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 0.5 basis point at 0.25%, as of 0538 GMT, a level not seen since Sept. 16. The central bank pins the yield at +/- 25 basis points around zero under its yield curve control policy.

Japan's bond market is under pressure amid a broad climb in global yields as major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank race to hike interest rates to rein in superheated inflation.

"The BOJ is trying to calm down speculation that it could be forced to change policy," said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

"It makes very clear that it has no intention to change monetary policy for the foreseeable future."

STRAINED MARKETS

Japan's central bank maintained its stance last week, despite growing policy divergence pushing the yen to 24-year lows. Japanese authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market for the first time since 1998 to shore up the battered currency. read more

The upward trajectory in rates has been exacerbated in recent days by soaring UK gilt yields after investors delivered a scathing assessment of the new government's fiscal plans. read more

In a sign of the strain on the market, 10-year notes with nine years to maturity were at 0.3%, according to Tradeweb Markets.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.29 point to 147.71 after earlier touching a three-month low of 147.62.

"The BOJ controls the 10-year yield but other maturities are not controlled so we're seeing a skew, a kind of bizarre shape of the yield curve," Sumitomo Mitsui's Kichikawa said.

Traders said the market had also been on edge ahead of an auction of 40-year JGBs, after a very poor result for a 20-year bond sale on Sept. 15. However, the latest sale went smoothly, market players said.

Even so, the 40-year JGB yield jumped 8.5 basis points to 1.635%, the highest level in Refinitiv data going back to 2015.

The yield on the 30-year JGB rose 6 bps to 1.435% for the first time since September 2015, and the 20-year yield advanced 4 bps to 1.03% for the first time since December 2015.

The five-year yield added 2 bps to 0.09%, a level not seen since September 2015.

The two-year yield rose 1 bp to a three-month high of -0.050%.

($1 = 144.4500 yen)

Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boj#Interest Rates#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Bank Of Japan#Japanese#Jgb#The U S Federal Reserve#The European Central Bank
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

UK Conservative Party members reportedly say the central bank may need to make an emergency rate hike to stem the pound's decline and calm markets over mini-budget

UK conservative party members said the BoE may need to make an emergency rate hike, Bloomberg reported. Such a move by the central bank looks increasingly likely, analysts believe. The pound sank to a record low against the dollar on Monday, trading below $1.04. Members of the Conservative Party in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
kitco.com

Metals traders: Watch for FOREX markets extra closely

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The global foreign exchange market is in turmoil right during what can be the historically...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Fed unlikely to cut interest rates until 2024, Goldman Sachs says

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to pivot and cut its benchmark interest rate until 2024 at the soonest as it tries to crush the hottest inflation in four decades, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. The bank's economists — led by Jan Hatzius — predicted in an analyst note on Monday...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street bounces off lows as UK steps in to calm bonds

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. and global equities staged a partial comeback on Wednesday as the Bank of England said it would step in to the bond market to stem a damaging rise in borrowing costs, an attempt to dampen investors' fears of contagion across the financial system.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

608K+
Followers
357K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy