Latest Ian update and track has Tampa Bay still under hurricane and storm surge watches
The eye is forecast to move across and up central Florida before entering the Atlantic on Thursday night.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast path
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 near Punta Gorda mid-day on Wednesday and is expected to track just south and east of the Tampa Bay area. The storm weakened as it began passing over land late Wednesday but is expected to remain at hurricane strength for several more hours. The bay area is experiencing storm ...
'Reverse storm surge': Photos show Tampa Bay floor, water receded
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the city of Venice show the exposed floor of Tampa Bay after waters receded prior to Hurricane Ian's expected landfall. Tampa police released images taken along the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter post that,...
fox13news.com
From 2017: Hurricane Irma empties Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay was on the left side of Hurricane Irma in 2017 when it made landfall near Marco Island. The offshore winds blew the waters of the bay out to the Gulf of Mexico, allowing Tampa residents to walk along the muddy bottom of Hillsborough Bay from Bayshore.
usf.edu
Castor, officials say 'the worst is not yet here' in Tampa Bay and urge residents to stay vigilant
Although Hurricane Ian has taken a turn to the east away from Tampa Bay, emergency management officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are warning residents to continue safety precautions. The “worst is not yet here,” Pinellas officials said in an email Wednesday morning. “Our area could experience wind speeds up...
'We're not out of the woods yet': Tampa mayor urges residents to prepare for high winds and rain Wednesday night
She warned of unprecedented flooding when 18-20 inches of rain arrive tonight.
Living Through a Friend Who is Living Through Hurricane Ian
A very good friend of mine who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida has been sharing with me what she has been going through regarding hurricane, Ian. When reports first started coming in about hurricane Ian, it looked like Cuba was going to get hit really hard, which it did, then the storm would lighten up as it would hit Florida a few days later. The storm was predicted to hit around 85 mph and then quickly move down to 35 mph.
Hurricane Ian: What you need to know
Hurricane Ian is moving through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, and is expected to approach the state and move onshore Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
Hurricane Ian – Tampa Bay Area Closures and Cancellations
As Hurricane Ian’s intensity strengthens, several Bay Area venues and events are announcing temporary closures. We will continue to update with more information as it comes through. In the meantime, be sure to pay attention to local emergency officials and meteorologist and heed their warnings if you are asked to evacuate. Evacuations have been ordered in […]
Is Disney World closing due to Hurricane Ian?
Walt Disney World announced that some of its hotels will temporarily close due to Hurricane Ian.
crowsneststpete.com
USF cancels classes, closes campuses ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian continues to pose a significant threat to the Tampa Bay region, the University of South Florida has canceled all classes and closed the three campuses until Monday, Oct. 3. Additionally, residential students at the St. Petersburg campus were evacuated yesterday and relocated to the Tampa campus. According...
wgno.com
Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle
An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
blackchronicle.com
Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores close in Tampa Bay
Publix stores across the Tampa Bay area will be closing early Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Tampa Bay mandatory evacuations expand, more shelters open ahead of Hurricane Ian
Just about all of South Tampa is now within a mandatory evacuation zone.
stpetecatalyst.com
Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921
City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
WATCH: Valrico family narrowly escapes being crushed by falling tree during Hurricane Ian
A video shows the scary moment a tree came crashing down onto a home in Valrico on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian battered the area.
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
Views from space show massive size of Hurricane Ian
As Florida braces for impact from Hurricane Ian on the ground, astronauts on the International Space Station got a view of the huge storm from up above.
