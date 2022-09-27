LIND, Wash. - A city council meeting in Lind got cut short as outrage erupted among town residents and council leaders after a push to remove the towns mayor, Paula Bell. Over 100 signatures have been signed in a petition fighting to remove Bell. Three out of five council members went into the meeting in support of the petition to remove Mayor Bell, but she made it clear that she does not plan on retiring.

