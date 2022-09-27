Read full article on original website
Poet Ricardo Ruiz to give bilingual readings in Othello and Pasco
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) will welcome Ricardo Ruiz, a poet from Othello, for two bilingual poetry reading events as part of its Hispanic-or Latin X-Heritage Month celebration. Ruiz will be at the Othello library on Thursday, September, 29, and at the Pasco library on Thursday, October, 6. Both events...
Region's first ever Cane Quest coming to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School District (RSD) is bringing Cane Quest, a nationally-recognized orientation and mobility competition to the Tri-Cities for the first time. Cane Quest Pacific Northwest will be held at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland on Saturday, October, 15. The RSD hopes Cane Quest will be a...
WSU-TC to offer workforce training certificate programs
RICHLAND, Wash.- Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC) is partnering with the city of Richland, the Port of Benton, and Visit TC, to offer a development learning program this fall. According to a WSU press release, the certified programs will feature courses designed for professionals, as well as business owners and...
BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
UPDATE: Walla Walla priest two-day Jeopardy Champion
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- David Sibley is now a two-day Jeopardy Champion with a total of $44,200. The Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla will compete again on Wednesday, September 28. Catch Jeopardy on KNDU/KNDO at 7:30 p.m. UPDATE. 9/27/22. David Sibley, an Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla is now a Jeopardy...
Shearer's will not reopen Hermiston plant
HERMISTON, Ore.- Shearer's Foods will not reopen its plant in Hermiston following a boiler explosion and fire in February. According to Shearer's, employees were notified of the decision earlier in the week. "It was a difficult decision not to rebuild in Hermiston because of our dedicated employees and all the...
Umatilla receives $1.4M for local business growth
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $1.4 million in grant funding to Umatilla, Oregon to boost local business growth and opportunity. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and the EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment, which focuses on helping coal communities recover from the pandemic.
Benton County will throw out your household hazardous materials
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County is hosting a household hazardous materials waste collection event on October 28 at the Fairgrounds. The event is completely free to county residents and operates on a first come, first served policy. You can throw out your materials between 11 a.m. and 6...
KPD, RPD, BCSO arrest 28 in top offender sweep
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) recently joined forces with the Richland Police Department (RPD) and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) to identify, locate, and arrest some of the top offenders in the Tri-Cities region. According to the KPD, over the course of the week of September, 13,...
SIU names officers in Clearwater SWAT standoff
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) responded to a request by the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) to investigate the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in relation to the SWAT standoff in Kennewick on September, 13. The SIU took over the investigation around 9 p.m. on...
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
Body found floating in river near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 1 p.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office was notified of possible human remains in a bag floating in the river. The BCSO remained on scene and located the remains just east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Coroners Office confirmed that the body found was that...
KPD responds to T-bone crash on Rainier
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic collision on Rainier Street near 19th around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to the KPD, the at-fault vehicle was travelling northbound on Rainier when they hit another vehicle moving southbound, causing a T-bone rollover collision. Each car had one person in it, both...
Outrage erupts at city council meeting in Lind calling for mayors removal
LIND, Wash. - A city council meeting in Lind got cut short as outrage erupted among town residents and council leaders after a push to remove the towns mayor, Paula Bell. Over 100 signatures have been signed in a petition fighting to remove Bell. Three out of five council members went into the meeting in support of the petition to remove Mayor Bell, but she made it clear that she does not plan on retiring.
UPDATE: Deadly crash on US 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22 6:30 a.m. The Washington State Patrol has notified the next of kin of the driver killed in the crash on US 395 Monday night. Kevin Hinojosa, 27, of Kennewick was stopped on the highway after being involved in a traffic collision, when his car was struck by a semi. He died at the scene.
Suspicious semi fire burns 1/4 acre off Coffin Rd
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District crews responded to reports of a semi truck on fire around 11:17 p.m. Tuesday. According to Captain Ron Fryer with Benton County Fire District No. 1, crews used a farm access road off of Coffin Road to reach the semi truck. When fire crews...
Motorcycle crash blocks traffic on 20th Ave
PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 9/27/22. According to Pasco Police, a truck ran a red light at 20th and Argent and hit a motorcycle on Monday. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The driver of the truck also hit another vehicle, no injuries were reported in that collision.
Prosser vegetation fire now burning itself out
SR 221 is reopen and the fire is contained. Crews are monitoring it and letting the fire burn itself out.
Chiawana ignoring rankings in preparation to face Kennewick
Chiawana football is coming off of a “down year” in 2021 finishing 5-5, but 2022’s group has rebounded to the Riverhawks standard. Chiawana has claimed the Mid Columbia Conference championship five out of the last nine seasons and have made significant strides early this fall to bring home another.
