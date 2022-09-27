Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
It’s Elvis Night! Check Out the Songs and Dances for Week 2 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
The 15 remaining contestants will be boogying to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll when Dancing with the Stars returns with Elvis Night for the second week of the 31st season of the competition. The dance styles will include the Jive, the Quickstep, the Viennese Waltz, and the Rumba.
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Wayne Brady Predicted to Win Mirrorball After Elvis Night Performance
Fans predict Wayne Brady will take home the Mirrorball after his Elvis night performance, plus who improved most after the premiere.
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin's Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
In honor of National Grief Awareness Day, Lisa Marie Presley penned an emotional essay about what she's learned in the time since her son Benjamin Keough's death by suicide in 2020 Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about life after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough. In honor of "National Grief Awareness Day" on Tuesday, the singer, 54, penned an emotional essay about the low points she's faced in the time since Keough's death by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She also gets real about keeping strong for her three...
Blake Shelton Freaks Out Over Gwen Stefani Getting ‘Two Standing Ovations’ at Opry Debut
Recently, country music superstar Blake Shelton hit the stage at The Grand Ole Opry. And, during this performance, the No Body singer welcomed his wife of just over one year, Gwen Stefani onto the stage as well. This was a big moment, no doubt. But it was extra special as it was Stefani’s first-ever appearance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage.
'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at age 59
Rapper Coolio, known for songs such as "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died in Los Angeles at the age of 59.
‘In the Garden’: How Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley & Alan Jackson Made the Hymn So Joyful
Along with “Amazing Grace,” “How Firm a Foundation,” “How Great Thou Art,” and more, “In the Garden” is one of the most recognizable gospel hymns of all time. The song was written by C. Austin Miles circa 1912. Miles was a prolific tunesmith, giving up his profession as a pharmacist in the 1890s to focus on writing. He penned more than 300 gospel songs before his death in 1946. However, “In the Garden” is his best-known composition.
Trace Adkins Wants Blake Shelton To Play His ‘Stupid’ Younger Brother on ‘Monarch’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon star in the forthcoming FOX series Monarch. The show is about a country music family. It’s going to feature a ton of cameos from some of the biggest stars in the industry. But there’s one star that hasn’t been announced, and Trace Adkins says he had an idea for him the whole time.
Garth Brooks Says He Fell In Love With Trisha Yearwood’s Smell
Garth Brooks once said he fell in love with his wife Trisha Yearwood's smell early in their time together and little has changed since then.
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?
Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
Dolly Parton’s Net Worth in 2022
Dolly Parton’s net worth in 2022 is $650 million. Parton is a famous country singer, songwriter, and actress. Some of her famous hits include 9 to 5 and I Will Always Love You. She has also earned 10 Grammys, three American Music Awards, and ten Country Music Association Awards. For this piece, let’s take a […] The post Dolly Parton’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reba McEntire Returns to TV Wednesday Night
It's been roughly a decade since Reba McEntire had a main role in a TV series, but the country music icon returns on Wednesday night in Big Sky Season 3. Renamed Big Sky: Deadly Trails, the new episodes will follow Montana cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), interim sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles), and P.I. Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they work a number of mysterious wilderness cases, which includes a backpacker who has gone missing. Through their search, they meet Sunny Barnes (McEntire), who is the boss of a "family backcountry outfitter business," and who also appears to be inexplicably connected to multiple missing person cases.
Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album
Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
Priscilla Presley Still Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Grandson
Being raised in the spotlight is rarely easy. Many believe being raised in a famous family is a fun and exciting thing, and it may be for some. It may be fun in many situations, to be honest. However, having the constant pressure of the world watch your every move, everything you do and say being dissected by every living human, and always being in the spotlight can take a toll. For Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren, being the grandchildren of the late, great Elvis Presley is often a burden. Being compared to the great legend himself is not always easy, and constantly being in the public eye can be difficult. Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren handle their secondhand fame in their own ways, but it is the shocking death of her grandson that has her still in mourning.
Darius Rucker & ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stars Chapel Hart Reveal New Single Coming Out Soon
Country star Darius Rucker revealed an exciting new collaboration. He and country girl group Chapel Hart have a new single coming out soon. Chapel Hart was on the most recent season of America’s Got Talent. The trio is made up of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, as well as their cousin Trea Swindle. Chapel Hart earned a golden buzzer with their audition for the show. The ladies performed an original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a response to Dolly Parton’s iconic song, “Jolene.” They amazed the crowd and the judges, and received a golden buzzer from all four judges collectively, along with host Terry Crews, sending them straight through to the live shows.
Kelly Clarkson Covers “When You Wish Upon A Star” and More on Latest ‘Kellyoke’
Kelly Clarkson, who recently received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, performed a handful of stellar song renditions over the past week on her popular daytime television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. American Songwriter wanted to highlight these performances as they offer some of the best cover tunes...
Britney Spears’ Ex Finally Explains Why He Crashed Her Wedding
Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander, who was convicted of trespassing and battery in August for crashing her wedding to Sam Asghari in June, claims he showed up to her nuptials because he didn’t believe she wanted to get married. “It’s all for show. A Hollywood script,” Alexander shared with the Daily Mail. “I don’t think she looks happy. That whole thing is not real.” On her most recent wedding day, Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004, showed up unannounced and uninvited to the pop star’s big day. He live streamed breaking and entering into her estate, claiming he was there “to crash the wedding” before being tackled by security guards. “I couldn’t let her get married with the conversations we’ve had over the last two years,” said Alexander, who was slapped with a three year restraining order from the couple after the dramatic entrance. “I wasn’t there to cause harm. I was just there to speak to Britney and make sure she was okay and this is what she wanted.”
