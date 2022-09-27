ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

By Angela Price
 1 day ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Monday granted citizenship to former American intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who fled prosecution after he revealed highly classified U.S. surveillance programs to capture communications and data from around the world.

Daily Mail

Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht

Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Putin's Days Are 'Numbered' After Granting Snowden Citizenship: Graham

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham believes Russian President Vladimir Putin's days are numbered after granting citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden, who went on the run after leaking highly classified information from the National Security Agency detailing its surveillance of U.S. citizens. In a Tweet Monday morning, Graham mocked...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Snowden
Newsweek

North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia

North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Russia#American
TheDailyBeast

Putin Fanboy in California Tried to Sell ‘Classified’ Docs to Russia, Feds Say

A San Diego man pretending to be a U.S. Treasury employee with Top Secret security clearance contacted the Russian Embassy last August with an offer to sell “classified information regarding sanctions” imposed by Washington, later explaining that he “respected Vladamir [sic] Putin and his nationalist view as opposed to President Biden’s globalist view,” according to federal court filings unsealed Monday. Steven Struhar surrendered to authorities on Sept. 23, and pleaded guilty the same day to making false statements and bank fraud. In his plea agreement, he admitted to meeting with a person “he believed was an emissary of the Russian Government,” but then ghosting them. Prosecutors say Struhar, who didn’t work for Treasury and didn’t have a clearance, never had access to classified information. It is unclear who alerted the feds. The bank fraud charge stems from two counterfeit checks Struhar confessed to depositing for nearly $90,000. It’s also unclear if the checks had anything to do with the Russia deal. Struhar, who faces maximum of 35 years in prison, is out on $25,000 bail pending sentencing, which is set for Jan. 3. In an email to The Daily Beast, Struhar’s lawyer, Shaun Sullivan, declined to comment on the charges.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HuffPost

Gorbachev Buried In Moscow As Putin Claims He Is Too Busy To Attend

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

Today's D Brief: Putin's draft shakes up society; G7, NATO condemn Russian referendum; North Korea's 32nd missile launch in 2022; And a bit more.

Alleged imagery continued to pour in over the weekend (here, here, and here, e.g.) appearing to show ordinary Russians reacting negatively to Vladimir Putin’s military draft, which is being referred to as a “partial mobilization” by Kremlin officials. Thousands more than normal seem to still be fleeing the country, especially in the south near the border with Georgia, while others are unsuccessfully trying to leave the capital city of Moscow.
POLITICS
CBS News

CIA director on Putin's draft and nuclear threat

In an interview with Norah O'Donnell, CIA Director Bill Burns discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats as well as Putin's military setbacks in Ukraine. Watch more of the exclusive interview on "CBS Sunday Morning" on Oct. 2.
MILITARY
Defense One

Today's D Brief: Putin calls up 300k troops; Biden's nuclear warning; USN, Canada sail through Taiwan Strait; Iran protests spread; And a bit more.

Putin’s big manpower gamble. Russia’s autocratic leader Vladimir Putin has ordered a “partial mobilization” of about 300,000 reserve troops to help fight his flagging invasion of democratic Ukraine, which is now in its seventh month, as Ukraine has begun clawing back land previously occupied by Putin’s ragtag forces in the east and in the south. The new order, which Putin described as “necessary, imperative measures,” allegedly covers only soldiers with “combat experience,” and excludes students and “conscripts,” though exactly how for the latter remains unclear.
MILITARY
