Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police invites community to 'Coffee with a Trooper'

The Kentucky State Police is inviting the community to a "Coffee with a Trooper" event in Owensboro on Wednesday. Organizers say it's in conjunction with the national "Coffee with a Cop." The event will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gramps Coffee and Donuts.
OWENSBORO, KY
KSP warns of increased deer crossings

With fall upon us, the Kentucky State Police want to remind people to drive safely to avoid hitting deer. "This time as we are entering into October, it is a really good reminder to all motorists that deer will be on the move, as it is their mating season," says KSP Trooper Corey King.
KENTUCKY STATE
Indiana DNR encourages the reporting of illegal poaching

Poachers are harmful to conservation efforts and that's why Indiana. Indiana Conservation Officers are encouraging people to utilize the Turn In a Poacher, Inc. (TIP) program and help stop poaching. According to DNR, TIP is a nonprofit conservation organization that protects fish and wildlife resources by increasing public support and...
INDIANA STATE
$21 million awarded to Illinois for highway electric vehicle charging stations

WASHINGTON — $21,998,178 has been awarded to Illinois by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the National Electric Vehicle Formula Program (NEVI) for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations along the Illinois Interstate Highway System. “As Illinois becomes poised to play a nationally important role on electric...
ILLINOIS STATE
Kentucky sees 'surge' in voter registration

Kentucky officials say "voter registration is back" in the Bluegrass State after a surge in voter registrations in August. Secretary of State Michael Adams said Friday that after two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is seeing a surge, with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August. “Voter registration...
KENTUCKY STATE
Another Tri-State Half-Pot continues to climb ahead of the raffle deadline

Youth First is now holding it's fourth annual half-pot raffle. The raffle is aimed at raising funds to strengthen the mental health and well being of Indiana kids and their families. Their services are free of charge, and include behavioral health services and programs to prevent substance abuse, improve family...
INDIANA STATE
Firefly successfully launches unmanned rocket

Texas-based commercial rocket company Firefly launched a rocket into space Friday morning, about a year after a previous attempt ended in an explosion. The company announced "100% Mission success" on Twitter. The Alpha rocket launched at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It was originally...
TEXAS STATE

