ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 40

saintly
1d ago

teachers can find their own housing like the rest of the workers in America. I'll be damned if I'm going to subsidize housing for a bunch of people teaching the crap they're teaching our kids today.

Reply(24)
16
steve68
1d ago

I don’t know who puts these teachers on such a high pedestal, we’ve got to supply Housing ridiculous.

Reply
12
Dawn Baker
1d ago

We need to do SOMETHING to pay teacher more and entice more people to want to become teacher, but I think the BIGGEST thing is back them better and support from HORRIBLE parents and kids!

Reply
3
Related
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom signs bills to turn unused retail areas into housing

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed two bills his administration says will boost housing and create thousands of jobs in California. The governor signed AB 2011 and SB 6, which together will allow for more affordable housing to be built in underused commercial areas typically reserved for retail, office and parking. The bills would create thousands of good-paying jobs and ramp up housing near public transit areas, Newsom’s office said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers

California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Signs Laws to Boost Housing Production

They’ve become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers build housing on that land...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Education
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Education
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says

(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Housing Project#Housing Developments#Politics Legislative#Politics State#Linus School District#Linus K12#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California companies must share salary ranges with employees, potential hires under new law

Most California employers will soon be required to share salary ranges with potential hires as part of statewide effort to promote pay equity among workers. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill from Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, that will compel firms with 15 or more workers to include pay scales in job postings and provide them to employees upon request.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California to add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program under a law taking effect in July 2024. “California’s bottle bill recycling program has needed fixing for 40 years,” Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Wednesday. “When you consider that California generates more than 1 billion wine and liquor bottles every year, that shows what major progress this legislation is and what an impact it will have.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
LocalNewsMatters.org

‘We’re a state of refuge’: Newsom signs bills expanding access to services for immigrants

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation aimed towards helping undocumented Californians gain access to more opportunities for economic inclusion. Some of the bills newly signed into law include AB 1766 brought forward by Assembly member Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, AB 1232 by Assembly member Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, AB 2068 by Assembly member Matt Haney, D-San Francisco and AB 2193 by Assembly member Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Caravan pressures Gavin Newsom to extend unemployment benefits to undocumented Californians

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
OAKLAND, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say

Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy