Read full article on original website
saintly
1d ago
teachers can find their own housing like the rest of the workers in America. I'll be damned if I'm going to subsidize housing for a bunch of people teaching the crap they're teaching our kids today.
Reply(24)
16
steve68
1d ago
I don’t know who puts these teachers on such a high pedestal, we’ve got to supply Housing ridiculous.
Reply
12
Dawn Baker
1d ago
We need to do SOMETHING to pay teacher more and entice more people to want to become teacher, but I think the BIGGEST thing is back them better and support from HORRIBLE parents and kids!
Reply
3
Related
KSBW.com
Republican state lawmakers urge California Department of Education to say when key test scores will be out
A group of Republican state lawmakers are urging leaders of California’s Department of Education to say exactly when key testing data will be made public after the department faced criticism for considering holding the results until after the upcoming election. Following reports the department planned to withhold results from...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom signs bills to turn unused retail areas into housing
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed two bills his administration says will boost housing and create thousands of jobs in California. The governor signed AB 2011 and SB 6, which together will allow for more affordable housing to be built in underused commercial areas typically reserved for retail, office and parking. The bills would create thousands of good-paying jobs and ramp up housing near public transit areas, Newsom’s office said.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers
California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
NBC Bay Area
Gov. Newsom Signs Laws to Boost Housing Production
They’ve become a familiar sight along the wide commercial corridors of America — empty buildings once filled by big retailers who have closed their doors, in part because many of their customers shop online. Now, two new laws in California would let developers build housing on that land...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the […]
Opinion: Pressure Builds for Overhaul of California’s Workers’ Comp Program
Fair warning: This column will be about workers’ compensation, a topic that’s very complicated and totally lacking in sex appeal, but one that involves many billions of dollars and potentially affects millions of workers. Work comp, as it’s dubbed, has been in effect for more than a century...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gov. Gavin Newsom says Prop. 30 was devised to benefit one company. Is that actually true?
Max Baumhefner, a San Francisco attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council, has heard Gov. Gavin Newsom’s claim that Proposition 30 was “devised by a single corporation to funnel state income taxes to benefit their company.”. Yes, Baumhefner said, the rideshare company Lyft was involved in drafting the...
KTLA.com
These are the top California high schools for 2023, study says
(NEXSTAR) – After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in California for 2023. On Tuesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is California's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill giving CA farmworkers right to vote on union matters by mail
"California's farmworkers are the lifeblood of our state, and they have the fundamental right to unionize and advocate for themselves in the workplace," said Newsom.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California companies must share salary ranges with employees, potential hires under new law
Most California employers will soon be required to share salary ranges with potential hires as part of statewide effort to promote pay equity among workers. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed a bill from Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, that will compel firms with 15 or more workers to include pay scales in job postings and provide them to employees upon request.
SFGate
California to add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program under a law taking effect in July 2024. “California’s bottle bill recycling program has needed fixing for 40 years,” Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Wednesday. “When you consider that California generates more than 1 billion wine and liquor bottles every year, that shows what major progress this legislation is and what an impact it will have.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We’re a state of refuge’: Newsom signs bills expanding access to services for immigrants
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation aimed towards helping undocumented Californians gain access to more opportunities for economic inclusion. Some of the bills newly signed into law include AB 1766 brought forward by Assembly member Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, AB 1232 by Assembly member Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, AB 2068 by Assembly member Matt Haney, D-San Francisco and AB 2193 by Assembly member Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
Black Residents May Be Due Hundreds Of Thousands In Reparations: Task Force
California's reparations task force has started to put dollar figures on potential compensation for the state's Black residents who have suffered from racial disparities for generations.
New California abortion laws set up clash with other states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws Tuesday, including some that deliberately clash with restrictions in other states — a sign of the coming conflicts that must be sorted out as lawmakers rush to set their own rules now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Caravan pressures Gavin Newsom to extend unemployment benefits to undocumented Californians
This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
NBC Los Angeles
Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say
Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
Comments / 40