Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen share Donovan Mitchell trade experiences
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell trade sent shockwaves through the entire NBA. There was no shortage of reactions to the blockbuster deal, which instantly vaulted the Cavs into contender status in the Eastern Conference. Though it’s been a few weeks since the deal was reported, Cavs players, such as Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, were asked to describe their initial experiences, including their reactions- with the Mitchell trade.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider
After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
Here's What LeBron James Said About Russell Westbrook
LeBron James was asked about Russell Westbrook at Los Angeles Lakers media day.
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell
“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
Coach Mike Brown winning hearts and minds in first training camp with Sacramento Kings
Players say Kings coach Mike Brown is quickly earning the full faith and trust of his team in Sacramento after six seasons with the Warriors.
Yardbarker
Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder
That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
Yardbarker
Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting
Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
ESPN
Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs
As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
NBA・
Yardbarker
‘Cleveland is home for me’: Darius Garland’s heartfelt take on $193 million Cavs extension
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland just became a lot wealthier this summer, inking a brand new five-year, $193 million extension. At Media Day on Monday, the PG was asked about committing his future to the team and made it very clear he has nothing but love for Cleveland. Via Evan...
Dirk Nowitzki Sees Major Potential for Mavs' Christian Wood
When Dirk Nowitzki speaks, we listen. The Dallas Mavericks legend had some great things to say about Christian Wood ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Yardbarker
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
Milwaukee Bucks A Potential Landing Spot For Jae Crowder?
With the Phoenix Suns and veteran forward Jae Crowder looking to part ways before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks are a championship contending team who could pursue a trade for Crowder.
