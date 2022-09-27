ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Yardbarker

Cavs’ Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen share Donovan Mitchell trade experiences

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell trade sent shockwaves through the entire NBA. There was no shortage of reactions to the blockbuster deal, which instantly vaulted the Cavs into contender status in the Eastern Conference. Though it’s been a few weeks since the deal was reported, Cavs players, such as Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, were asked to describe their initial experiences, including their reactions- with the Mitchell trade.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider

After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell

“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it,” Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said at media day, pulling back the curtain a little on his thinking of trading two first-round picks. “So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder

That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting

Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs

As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
NBA
Yardbarker

NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job

Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

